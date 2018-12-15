Back
Jay Chou & JJ Lin visit Madame Tussauds in S’pore, compete to see whose eyes are bigger

We see a bromance forming.

Tanya Ong | September 12, 03:00 pm

We know that Jay Chou & JJ Lin are in Singapore together, purportedly filming for a variety show.

Yesterday evening, they were spotted walking around Sim Lim Square:

Jay Chou & JJ Lin go Sim Lim Square walk around for fun

Fooling around at Madame Tussauds

And on Wednesday, September 12, Chou posted an Instagram video of himself and Lin at Madame Tussauds in Sentosa, where both of them received the honour of their own wax figures in the museum.

In the video, Chou is seen standing next to his wax figure.

He mentions briefly that the wax figures of him in different wax museums have slight variations, such as their outfits:

Screengrab from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.

Next, he says that his wax figure is joined by a “friend” (Lin, standing very still and pretending to be a wax figure):

Screengrab from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.

Compare size of eyes

At this point, Chou says: “Let’s compare and see whose eyes are bigger.”

Screengrab from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.
Screengrab from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.

After the camera makes one round around them, Lin abruptly bursts out in song, catching Chou off-guard and startling him:

Screengrab from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.

Much to Lin’s delight, Chou concedes at this point that Lin’s eyes are bigger:

Screengrab from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.
Screengrab from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.

What a bromance.

Watch the full Instagram video here:

Top photo: screenshots from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.

In related news, Jay Chou was recently spotted holidaying in Singapore:

Jay Chou was at a few places during this S’pore holiday

 

