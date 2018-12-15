Jay Chou & JJ Lin visit Madame Tussauds in S’pore, compete to see whose eyes are bigger

We know that Jay Chou & JJ Lin are in Singapore together, purportedly filming for a variety show.

Yesterday evening, they were spotted walking around Sim Lim Square:

Fooling around at Madame Tussauds

And on Wednesday, September 12, Chou posted an Instagram video of himself and Lin at Madame Tussauds in Sentosa, where both of them received the honour of their own wax figures in the museum.

In the video, Chou is seen standing next to his wax figure.

He mentions briefly that the wax figures of him in different wax museums have slight variations, such as their outfits:

Next, he says that his wax figure is joined by a “friend” (Lin, standing very still and pretending to be a wax figure):

Compare size of eyes

At this point, Chou says: “Let’s compare and see whose eyes are bigger.”

After the camera makes one round around them, Lin abruptly bursts out in song, catching Chou off-guard and startling him:

Much to Lin’s delight, Chou concedes at this point that Lin’s eyes are bigger:

What a bromance.

Watch the full Instagram video here:

Top photo: screenshots from Jay Chou’s Instagram video.

In related news, Jay Chou was recently spotted holidaying in Singapore:

