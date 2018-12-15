New iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max available for pre-booking in S’pore from Sept. 14 at S$1,649 & S$1,799

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be released by the end of September 2018.

The iPhone XR, the cheaper one, will be available from October.

Here’s what you need to know.

iPhone XS

Here are the specs for the iPhone XS.

5.8-inch OLED display

177g

4GB RAM

Dual 12MP back Camera

FaceID

7 MP true depth camera

A12 bionic chip card (Which apparently improves quality of photos)

2436×1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

IP68 water and dust resistance, which offers protection from dust and being dunked into a body of water 30 meters deep for a short time.

Retails at S$1,649

iPhone XS Max

6.5-inch OLED display

208g

157.5mm x 77.4mm x 7.7mm

2688×1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

Other specs are the same as iPhone XS

Retails at S$1,799

The two phones will be available in these colours.

iPhone XR

The budget phone of the group, the XR will be available for pre-order at a later date compared to the two more high-end models.

Liquid Retina HD display

6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

1792×828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)

True Tone display

Wide colour display (P3)

625 cd/m² max brightness (typical)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Retails at S$1,229

Pre-orders

Pre-orders for the iPhone XS and XS Max will start on 3.01pm on Sept. 14, and will be available on Sept. 21.

The iPhone XR will be available for pre-order on Oct. 19, and be available on Oct. 26.

Here are the colours it will be available in.

Images from Apple’s website

