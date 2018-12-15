New iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max available for pre-booking in S’pore from Sept. 14 at S$1,649 & S$1,799
The "budget" version will be available at a later date.
Upsurge
Upsurge
The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be released by the end of September 2018.
The iPhone XR, the cheaper one, will be available from October.
Here’s what you need to know.
iPhone XS
Here are the specs for the iPhone XS.
- 5.8-inch OLED display
- 177g
- 4GB RAM
- Dual 12MP back Camera
- FaceID
- 7 MP true depth camera
- A12 bionic chip card (Which apparently improves quality of photos)
- 2436×1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- IP68 water and dust resistance, which offers protection from dust and being dunked into a body of water 30 meters deep for a short time.
- Retails at S$1,649
iPhone XS Max
- 6.5-inch OLED display
- 208g
- 157.5mm x 77.4mm x 7.7mm
- 2688×1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- Other specs are the same as iPhone XS
- Retails at S$1,799
The two phones will be available in these colours.
iPhone XR
The budget phone of the group, the XR will be available for pre-order at a later date compared to the two more high-end models.
- Liquid Retina HD display
- 6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 1792×828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- True Tone display
- Wide colour display (P3)
- 625 cd/m² max brightness (typical)
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Retails at S$1,229
Pre-orders
Pre-orders for the iPhone XS and XS Max will start on 3.01pm on Sept. 14, and will be available on Sept. 21.
The iPhone XR will be available for pre-order on Oct. 19, and be available on Oct. 26.
Here are the colours it will be available in.
Images from Apple’s website
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
🏖
Sentosa has super cool sand sculptures that you may want to visit this week (event ends on 16 Sep).
😋
The first Tai Gai premium tea outlet in Singapore is at NEX. Have you tried it?
👻
Boo! is a city in Indonesia named after the female ghost.
💖
Volunteering at MINDS was fulfilling.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.