Waitresses perform 1 minute chicken dance while serving flaming chicken in Punggol restaurant

F&B establishments in Singapore are always looking for the best way to market themselves:

But in a Facebook video posted by KP Lau on August 23, the House of Seafood in Punggol Settlement might just top its competitors.

Here is one of their waitresses, dancing to a background track with a fast-paced beat and chicken sound effects:

In case you can’t play the video, here’s the dance:

She then stops dancing momentarily to set the chicken on fire:

And continues afterwards:

In total, the whole process took about one minute.

Designated dancing waitresses

To confirm that this was ongoing and in Singapore, we made a call to the restaurant, where the person who picked up confirm that there was indeed such a thing.

The dish is called “Fire-Lobster Chicken” (we asked twice, but might have heard it wrong) and costs S$38.

You will have to order it in advance, and there are limited portions each day.

Additionally, there are designated waitresses for this dish, as the serving process is um, a little more complicated.

Here are more waitresses from the restaurant, serving the chicken with the same dance:

A post shared by Alicia (@alicia181890) on Aug 22, 2018 at 8:05am PDT

Strangely enough, the dish has not been featured on the restaurant’s website, Facebook, or Instagram.

But if you are suddenly in the mood for flaming chicken, you can make a reservation by contacting them.

Top image by KP Lau and @sh1ne28 on Instagram

