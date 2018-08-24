Waitresses perform 1 minute chicken dance while serving flaming chicken in Punggol restaurant
F&B establishments in Singapore are always looking for the best way to market themselves:
Orchard Gateway dessert shop threatened to sue customer after 2-star review
“Healthy” roast chicken brand rated 5 stars on Facebook & Google by 5 Faves Asia influencers
But in a Facebook video posted by KP Lau on August 23, the House of Seafood in Punggol Settlement might just top its competitors.
Here is one of their waitresses, dancing to a background track with a fast-paced beat and chicken sound effects:
In case you can’t play the video, here’s the dance:
She then stops dancing momentarily to set the chicken on fire:
And continues afterwards:
In total, the whole process took about one minute.
Designated dancing waitresses
To confirm that this was ongoing and in Singapore, we made a call to the restaurant, where the person who picked up confirm that there was indeed such a thing.
The dish is called “Fire-Lobster Chicken” (we asked twice, but might have heard it wrong) and costs S$38.
You will have to order it in advance, and there are limited portions each day.
Additionally, there are designated waitresses for this dish, as the serving process is um, a little more complicated.
Here are more waitresses from the restaurant, serving the chicken with the same dance:
Strangely enough, the dish has not been featured on the restaurant’s website, Facebook, or Instagram.
But if you are suddenly in the mood for flaming chicken, you can make a reservation by contacting them.
