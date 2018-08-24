fbpx

Back
﻿

Waitresses perform 1 minute chicken dance while serving flaming chicken in Punggol restaurant

Top level service.

Mandy How | August 24, 2018 @ 06:18 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

F&B establishments in Singapore are always looking for the best way to market themselves:

Orchard Gateway dessert shop threatened to sue customer after 2-star review

“Healthy” roast chicken brand rated 5 stars on Facebook & Google by 5 Faves Asia influencers

But in a Facebook video posted by KP Lau on August 23, the House of Seafood in Punggol Settlement might just top its competitors.

Here is one of their waitresses, dancing to a background track with a fast-paced beat and chicken sound effects:

In case you can’t play the video, here’s the dance:

She then stops dancing momentarily to set the chicken on fire:

And continues afterwards:

In total, the whole process took about one minute.

Designated dancing waitresses

To confirm that this was ongoing and in Singapore, we made a call to the restaurant, where the person who picked up confirm that there was indeed such a thing.

The dish is called “Fire-Lobster Chicken” (we asked twice, but might have heard it wrong) and costs S$38.

You will have to order it in advance, and there are limited portions each day.

Additionally, there are designated waitresses for this dish, as the serving process is um, a little more complicated.

Here are more waitresses from the restaurant, serving the chicken with the same dance:

A post shared by Alicia (@alicia181890) on

Strangely enough, the dish has not been featured on the restaurant’s website, Facebook, or Instagram.

But if you are suddenly in the mood for flaming chicken, you can make a reservation by contacting them.

Top image by KP Lau and @sh1ne28 on Instagram

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🤔💆
What to do for weekend ah? Here are some nice places to chill this week.

🍪🍕🍓
We can’t guarantee that you’ll see chocolate chip cookies, peperoni pizza, or strawberries quite the same way ever again…

💺
Travel Malaysia like a boss with these tips.

😳😛
Our writer “went from apprehensive to really enjoying it”: find out what “it” is.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Plant-based 'meat' by Impossible Foods available in S'pore from March 7, 2019

Carnivorous purists call it 'pirated meat'.

February 27, 03:56 am

Man takes on a few uncles in kopitiam fight near Marsiling MRT station

Hope everyone is okay.

February 27, 03:10 am

S'pore funeral parlour offers free cremation to those who can't afford it

A red packet with any amount will suffice as payment.

February 27, 02:44 am

M'sia ice cream shop does White Rabbit ice cream

Looks authentic.

February 27, 01:10 am

Chee Soon Juan meets church pastor, accepts apology

Two grown men work out their issues by talking.

February 27, 12:03 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close