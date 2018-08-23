S’porean model alleges she was attacked by woman 2.5 times her size while clubbing

Not many people expect to end a night out clubbing with scratch marks all over their face.

But that was what happened to one Singaporean lady recently.

Here is her Facebook post:

Here’s her video.

Here are her injuries.

What happened

In a Facebook post, the woman, who goes by the moniker Voir Valeisky, alleged that she was assaulted during an unprovoked attack by another woman.

Here’s a summary of what she wrote:

• Voir and her friends jostled into the middle of the dance floor

• Three women, who appeared to be friends, apparently didn’t like this

• One of the women, apparently two-and-a-half times Voir’s size, then used her body weight/ ass to jostle for position

• Voir held her ground as best as she could, which seemed to anger the perpetrator

• They engaged in a face-off, and the lady lunged at Voir, aiming for her head, but ending up scratching her cheeks and grabbing her arms

• The woman then went for Voir’s friends, pushing and scratching them as well

• Voir’s face was bloodoed and scratched

• Voir went to look for a bouncer, as her friend was choked by the perpetrator

• Voir claimed that when the police was called in, the lady was laughing and smiling throughout

• Voir might have been inclined to take legal action, but initially declined doing so, due to a combination of her doctor telling her the injuries were nothing serious, and her insurance agent dissuading her from taking action

• Eventually she lodged a police report, and might even make a magistrate report

Reactions and advice

Most of the responses were shocked at the extent of her injuries, which she implied, occurred during “Mambo”:

Possibly this location:

Concern for the victim came in all types of messages:

Voir acknowledges that her options are limited, and advised girls to look out for one another:

However as y’all know just how unfair the world is. I am unable to pursue this incident because I know these are “superficial” wounds that don’t warrant much of a case. And my dad ain’t bill gates. So I can only avoid the mirrors now, and just cry to myself silently. And for my friends, you guys know I do events and my “appearance” is my rice bowl, my livelihood. Just want to let u girls know, please look out for each other and be very careful, “do nothing also can kena if u are suay”

Of course, the victim’s account of what happened was just her side of the story.

But be careful, regardless.

Images from Voir’s Facebook



