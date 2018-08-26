fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore man has posted 252 pictures of his chicken rice meals in less than a year, shows no sign of stopping

Dedication.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 26, 2018 @ 11:28 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

You know that typical “if you had to eat one meal for the rest of your life” question?

This guy would have absolutely no issues answering that.

A picture a day

See, for 252 days, at the time of this article, an Instagram account called Kuey.Png has been painstakingly uploading pictures of chicken rice onto his account.

Also, known as “ji fan fan”, which is a mix of Chinese and English, roughly translating to “fan of chicken rice”, which is perhaps the understatement of the year.

Here’s his very first entry, all the way back in September 10, 2017.

everyday #1

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

Even then, the vision and desire of the account can be gleaned based purely on the caption.

“everyday #1”

He knew.

The second day drew parallels to the first:

Image from Kuey Png’s Insta

But on the 4th day, something magical happened.

everyday #4

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

And by the 5th post, questions were being asked… and answered.

Screenshot from Kuey Png’s Insta

And the quality of his pictures just kept getting better.

everyday #238

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

everyday #250

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

everyday #252

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

Aren’t you sick of it?

One of the prevailing questions from naysayers has been whether eating chicken rice every day for more than 250 days might get a bit boring.

No way.

Image from Melvin Yong’s Facebook

Good point, we must admit.

Recommendations

Another constant plea by Png’s followers is the issue of recommendations.

Here’s his inspirational reply.

Freaking legend.

Chicken Nice

To better appreciate just how monumental an undertaking this is, here’s a visual representation of both his dedication and consistency.

And considering his love for chicken rice, it doesn’t seem like he’s gonna stop anytime soon.

Which is great for all of us.

Beautiful.

All image and screenshots from Kuey.Png’s Instagram

🤔💆
What to do for weekend ah? Here are some nice places to chill this week.

🍪🍕🍓
We can’t guarantee that you’ll see chocolate chip cookies, peperoni pizza, or strawberries quite the same way ever again…

💺
Travel Malaysia like a boss with these tips.

😳😛
Our writer “went from apprehensive to really enjoying it”: find out what “it” is.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ben Davis suffers "nasty" injury, will probably be out of action for the next few months

Hopefully, he recovers soon.

February 28, 08:27 pm

Heng Swee Keat explains how Budget 2019 reflects the 'Singapore Way'

According to Heng, this style of planning informed everything ranging from the GST hike to borrowing.

February 28, 07:02 pm

Prudential Marina Bay Carnival offers 2-for-1 promotion on rides & games, unveils new ride

Just take my money.

February 28, 06:45 pm

Allegedly intoxicated lady in S'pore passes out in private hire car, driver thinks she's dead

The driver unsuccessfully tried to wake her up for 15 minutes.

February 28, 06:23 pm

Yaacob Ibrahim, Member of Parliament, speaks from the backbench for his first time in 20 years

And the things he said weren't boring at all.

February 28, 06:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close