Passengers praise Singapore Airlines on how they handled overnight delay due to Manila runway closure

On August 17, a Xiamen Air aircraft skidded off a runway at Ninoy Aquino’s International Airport (NAIA), which led to widespread flight disruption that lasted, in some cases, days.

Thankfully, no one on the plane was seriously injured.

However, this was such an administrative disaster that the Filipino senate will summon airport and transportation officials, and airline executives to address this incident.

The damage costs, as well as the cancelled, and delayed, flights will easily run up into the millions according to a Philippines Airline spokesperson.

But amidst all this chaos, there was a slight silver lining to be gleamed all the way over in Singapore.

A Facebook post by Marvin Tomandao, sheds some light to how Singapore Airlines handles flight delays of this scope.

Here is his post.

Marvin was one of the tens of thousands of commuters affected by the events of August 17.

He was on an SQ918 flight to Manilla.

Here are the 10 things he highlighted to show how well SQ handled the crisis.

1. Singapore Airlines Manager Haziq Sulaiman would go to the mic every so often, to deliver clear updates about our flight and the situation in Manila. He would apologise at the start of every announcement, as if the NAIA runway overshoot was his fault. 2. Right after the first announcement of delay was made, SQ rolled out unlimited sandwiches, muffins and drinks. 3. A little later, we were all instructed to line up for a one-by-one instruction about our accommodation for the night. 4. We were all given five-star hotel rooms, buffet dinner and limo cab service to and from the hotel. 5. Three SQ Managers were at the hotel lobby, early in the morning, to facilitate our swift checkout and made sure we get cabs to the airport. 6. When we arrived back at the airport, they provided special lanes for the cancelled Manila flights, making sure we checked in the fastest. 7. Back at the boarding gate, again, unlimited sandwiches, muffins and drinks. 8. An announcement about another hour and a half delay was made. Right after the announcement, we were given a $15SG voucher each for breakfast at specifically appointed restaurants. 9. Before flying, all passengers were given a flight delay survey, to help the airline assess how they handled the situation. 10. Upon clearance to fly, a number number of SQ Managers lined up on our way to the plane to apologize for the last time and wish us all a pleasant flight.

Here are the muffins.

The 5-star hotel room, and the notification of the 5-star hotel room.

Meal vouchers.

And the delay service form.

Reactions

The poster was apparently in Business class, but those in economy class were directed to the lounges, and enjoyed free-flow food and drinks, in addition to constant updates on their flight status.

With one even comparing the SQ treatment, to how things looked in the Philippines Airport.

Which all lead to this rather familiar sentiment from commenters.

Nice.

All images from Marvin Tomandao’s Facebook page

