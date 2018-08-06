Thailand-born ex-S’porean given another chance to apply for S’pore citizenship

Hopefully, all’s well, ends well.

A Thailand-born former Singaporean, Koh Huan Yin, has been given another chance to apply for Singapore citizenship again, The Straits Times reported.

This was after the 22-year-old had his citizenship revoked in the midst of serving National Service, because he did not renounce his Thai citizenship in time.

As a result, he has been living in limbo for close to a year since September 2017.

Needed to renounce citizenship

Koh was born in Thailand to a Thai mother and Singaporean father.

His troubles began when he did not take the Oath of Renunciation, Allegiance and Loyalty (Oral) within a one-year period from his 21st birthday in 2016.

His citizenship was revoked in September 2017 as a result of failing to do take the Oral within the stipulated time.

His plight was first reported by Lianhe Wanbao on July 29.

Koh told the media that having his citizenship revoked came as a shock to him as he thought he was already a Singaporean.

Although it was not reported, the reason for his misconception might be because Koh was already serving NS at that time.

Koh became a Singapore citizen based on his biological ties to his father.

His parents moved back to Singapore in 1995, the same year he was born in Thailand.

Reapply for citizenship

Koh reapplied for citizenship at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on July 31, after he was invited to do so again by the agency.

Koh explained that he had not been able to take leave from his NS duties during the one-year period even though he was informed about renouncing his Thai citizenship.

He said high-key events were happening while serving his NS obligation, and the days of leave he took were insufficient.

He enlisted in May 2016. The letter from ICA arrived on his 21st birthday a few months later, informing him to take the Oral before he turned 22.

However, to gather the evidence to document that he renounced his Thai citizenship required him to travel to the provincial office in Thailand’s Nong Khai Province.

This was where he was born and where his mother was from.

He had to apply and collect the documents personally.

The journey and waiting time for the documents to be ready required more than one to two days to complete.

However, by the time Koh applied for leave to go back to Thailand, it was two months before the deadline he had to fulfil his Oral requirements.

He also said the three days’ worth of leave at that time was insufficient, and it was taken as part of a block leave before a new posting.

Did not submit request with documents

A Ministry of Defence (Mindef) spokesman said Koh had taken leave thrice after his 21st birthday in 2016, but he did not fly to Thailand to renounce his Thai citizenship.

At that time during July 2017, Koh was a section commander managing a batch of recruits undergoing basic military training, which would have completed on Sept. 9, 2017.

His commander had asked him to provide supporting documents for his leave application.

However, Koh did not follow up with the request, Mindef said.

“The Singapore Armed Forces would have supported Mr Koh’s request for leave if he had provided the required documents as requested. We understand that ICA is currently assessing Mr Koh’s appeal,” said the Mindef spokesman.

After his citizenship was revoked, Koh was discharged from NS.

He could not work after being discharged from NS as he was issued a Short Term Visit Pass and relies on his father being the sole breadwinner.

Koh’s mother died five years ago from a brain tumour.

Previously, an ICA spokesperson said that citizenship is a serious issue and should not be taken lightly, and that the agency was reviewing Koh’s citizenship application.

