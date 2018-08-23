Crazy realistic puppy ice cream from Taiwan now sold in Bukit Panjang bakery
Must travel for it wor.
A bakery in Singapore has started selling the ridiculously realistic puppy ice-cream that’s been going viral on Facebook:
Chocolate Shar-Peis
For S$13, you can now get it from a small bakery called Nouveau, located at Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang (it costs around S$4.90 in Taiwan).
Here’s a video of them cutting into it:
The ones sold here are chocolate Shar-Peis as well, similar to those in the Taiwan.
Judging from the video, however, the dog may be made from something else other than gelato — its texture looks less heavy and much more porous.
The dark splotch on the inside looks like chocolate cake.
For reference, here’s what a real Shar-Pei looks like:
One can barely tell the difference.
Address: Hillion Mall, 17 Petir Rd #01-23, Singapore 678278
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily
Top image from Youvimi and Nouveau Singapore’s Facebook
