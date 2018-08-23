fbpx

Back
﻿

Crazy realistic puppy ice cream from Taiwan now sold in Bukit Panjang bakery

Must travel for it wor.

Mandy How | August 23, 2018 @ 03:48 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A bakery in Singapore has started selling the ridiculously realistic puppy ice-cream that’s been going viral on Facebook:

Chocolate Shar-Peis

For S$13, you can now get it from a small bakery called Nouveau, located at Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang (it costs around S$4.90 in Taiwan).

Here’s a video of them cutting into it:

The ones sold here are chocolate Shar-Peis as well, similar to those in the Taiwan.

Judging from the video, however, the dog may be made from something else other than gelato — its texture looks less heavy and much more porous.

The dark splotch on the inside looks like chocolate cake.

For reference, here’s what a real Shar-Pei looks like:

Source: Wikipedia

One can barely tell the difference.

Address: Hillion Mall, 17 Petir Rd #01-23, Singapore 678278
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Top image from Youvimi and Nouveau Singapore’s Facebook

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🤔💆
What to do for weekend ah? Here are some nice places to chill this week.

🍪🍕🍓
We can’t guarantee that you’ll see chocolate chip cookies, peperoni pizza, or strawberries quite the same way ever again…

💺
Travel Malaysia like a boss with these tips.

😳😛
Our writer “went from apprehensive to really enjoying it”: find out what “it” is.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean drag queen lip-syncs to old-school Hokkien songs in public in broad daylight

Getting higher than the hair.

February 25, 10:15 pm

More drug abusers arrested in 2018, 64% of new abusers arrested were below 30 years old: CNB

A worrying statistic.

February 25, 09:07 pm

Lorry driver charges cyclist at Eunos, driver gets decked in one punch

Ouch.

February 25, 07:20 pm

Liquid buffet is a thing and this is how you game the system

Like all buffets, you want to consume your money’s worth, and more. But you can’t if you get shit-faced too quickly.

February 25, 06:43 pm

Haw Par Villa reopening on March 1, 2019 with option to hold wedding there

We wonder if the park would have new opening hours.

February 25, 06:42 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close