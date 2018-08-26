Police arrest ‘Parrot Man’ with no nose along Orchard Road as parrot stands by its owner

What was happening?

A man without a nose seated on a wheelchair was arrested by the police along Orchard Road.

The incident occurred outside Mandarin Gallery at the junction of Orchard Road and Grange Road.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 7.15pm.

The man was initially seen being hoisted off the ground together with his wheelchair.

Subsequently, the police removed him from the wheelchair and proceeded to handcuff him, while he shouted for help.

The parrot on his shoulder appeared flustered and perched on the police officers on the scene.

All of these occurred as onlookers watched puzzled as the incident unfolded.

Who is the man?

The man is Zeng Guoyuan, better known as “Parrot Man”.

The 66-year-old is a former businessman who lost his nose to cancer.

He showed up on multiple occasions previously at various election events with a parrot, trying to run as an independent candidate.

However, his bid to run got turned down multiple times and he could not participate in the elections.

Why was he arrested?

Zeng was in trouble with the law previously. The incidents relate to his begging activities in the Orchard area.

One year ago, in August 2017, Zeng was embroiled in a spat with the management of Ngee Ann City, Today reported.

The mall called the police more than 30 times in six months about Zeng acting as a cripple to sell tissue paper packs at the underground pedestrian walkway linking Ngee Ann City to Wisma Atria.

This resulted in the mall putting up a sign as a last resort to inform the public not to give Zeng money:

Zeng is seen travelling by himself to the Orchard area on his motorcycle.

The general manager of Ngee Ann City was quoted by Today as saying that Zeng situated himself along the busy underpass stretch and “pretends to be handicapped”.

In an interview with Today, Zeng defended his actions.

He said that the area he was at is a common public area and the mall is just “jealous” that he gets money easily.

Police called multiple times before

Today confirmed in August 2017 that the police have recorded at least seven of Zeng’s disclosed offences at Ngee Ann City, which include begging, use of abusive language on a police officer, and a case of assault of the mall’s security manager in April 2017. He was arrested in several of these instances.

In February 2018, Channel News Asia reported that Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) issued a warning on a scam where people have been asked to donate to a “TTSH cancer research fund”, after a man was spotted at Geylang Serai market soliciting donations for the cause.

Zeng had worn signs on his front and back that said “Tan Tock Seng Hospital cancer research team”.

The hospital filed a police report over the matter.

Since 2014, Zeng has resorted to seeking the public for monetary help, it was reported on local media.

Previous convictions

According to Today, Zeng has a checkered past.

Zeng stood as a Workers’ Party candidate in the 1991 General Election.

He then tried to run as an independent candidate for the 2011 and 2015 General Elections, as well as the 2012 Hougang by-election.

In 2009, he was fined S$3,000 for putting up unapproved banners displaying a picture of terrorist Mas Selamat Kastari.

Before that in 1996, he was convicted of molesting a woman at his former clinic.

Zeng is understood to be married with two sons.

