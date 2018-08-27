fbpx

Jay Chou & his wife suddenly chilling at Sentosa Tanjong Beach on Sunday, Aug. 26

Now you see me cos I let it be.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 27, 2018 @ 02:14 am

It appears peppery pork rib soup fan and Mandopop king Jay Chou was doing more than just stuffing his face in Balestier when he showed up in Singapore unannounced over the weekend.

Jay Chou showed up at Balestier Founder Bah Kut Teh on Saturday afternoon unannounced

Chou and his wife, Hannah Quinlivan, were chilling at the beach in Sentosa in the afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 26.

According to Instagram updates by onlookers, the couple were in matching sports attire and appeared to have been accompanied by minders and bodyguards.

The beach appears to be Tanjong Beach, the southern most beach on the island.

Also saw jay today

A post shared by Rayner Lee (@raynerleee) on

mark一下遇见周董的下午 #unbuendia #jaychou

A post shared by @ holasoylocaaa on

Chou’s Instagram post said: “Dog walking is a weekend trend at Sentosa beach.”

His wife also posted a few photos of herself:

20% tanning underway! #tanning #beach

A post shared by Jen Wu (@hannah_quinlivan) on

🌅 #sentosa

A post shared by Jen Wu (@hannah_quinlivan) on

Had bah kut teh

Chou previously posted on Aug. 25, showing him “singing in the sky” in a private plane.

He had just ended his concert in Qingdao, China, which marked the 100th show of his The Invincible world tour.

On the same day, he also had bah kut teh at Founder Bah Kut Teh eatery in Balestier.

He spent about 35 minutes there.

New outlet of Chou’s streetwear label Phantaci in Kuala Lumpur

In an Instagram post on Aug. 24, Chou shared the debut of his streetwear label Phantaci in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He also revealed that he will be visiting the outlet during his free time in the next few days.

Chou may be stopping by Singapore en route to Kuala Lumpur.

Top photo collage from Jaychou and Hannah_quinlivan Instagram

 

