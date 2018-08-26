Chew Chor Meng & Dennis Chew opens porridge shop in Ang Mo Kio, calls it “Zhou Chu Ming”

Singaporean actor Chew Chor Meng (Zhou Chu Ming) and actor/deejay Dennis Chew (Zhou Chong Qing) have partnered once again to start their second F&B business, called The Famous Zhou.

“Thank you everyone for showing your support for #TheFamousZhou! We will continue to work hard!”

While their previous venture sold mookata, the latest one is a porridge stall in Ang Mo Kio, named “Zhou Chu Ming” in Mandarin — a pun on Chor Meng’s name.

Zhou Chu Ming is Chor Meng’s Chinese name, but is also a homonym for “famous porridge”.

Eight types of porridge

There are eight types of porridge on the menu, all with rather fancy names.

For instance, there’s Nice Smell Coriander and Fish Slice Chok (S$4), Are You A Sotong Chok (S$3.50), and Mermaid (scallops/seafood) Chok (S$5).

The most expensive item is the You Are So Beautiful Chok (S$12.80), a collagen porridge with prawns and abalone.

Customers can add an egg (S$0.50), youtiao (S$0.80), or other ingredients to their porridge.

You can also get side dishes like Fried Small Intestine (S$4) and Century Egg Tofu (S$4).

Business seems brisk enough, and both Chews thanked everyone for their support:

There might be a queue at meal times, so customers might have to wait for their chok.

Address: Blk 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, Singapore 560421

Opening Hours:

Wednesdays – Monday, 9am to 4pm

Closed on Tuesdays

Top image from Chew Chor Meng’s Instagram

