S’pore car perfectly trapped in longkang provides fun for the whole Internet

For one driver, falling into a longkang (drain) and getting his car trapped there was probably not the best experience.

But at the very least his accident provided good material for the Internet’s best comedians.

On Aug. 23, a forum user on Hardware Zone shared a couple of photos of a car that had unfortunately ended up in a drain.

Another photo showed passers-by looking at the car from one end of the drain.

It’s not known if the driver was among them, or if anyone was injured:

Perfect fit

Somehow the photos made their way to Reddit.

With one post gaining over 20,000 upvotes.

The post in question was on the subreddit r/perfectfit, which is dedicated to pictures of things fitting snugly or perfectly into other things.

Entitled “It actually fits“, it featured the first photo of the car in the drain.

Redditors from all around the world were naturally quite amused:

One guy even suggested a possible location for the incident:

While another wondered how the car could be removed from the drain:

The photos were interesting enough to be crossposted to another subreddit, r/confusing_perspective, which is dedicated to using forced perspective to create optical illusions.

By flipping the photo so that the car appears upright, a new thread titled “Car trying to drive through tight tunnel” was born:

For some reason, this managed to confuse the good people of Reddit:

One guy even got interested enough to ask about Singapore’s huge drains, which prompted an unusually detailed reply from someone clearly knowledgeable about Singapore’s drainage system.

Who says you can’t learn anything from Internet sh*tposting?

Top image adapted from Hardware Zone.

