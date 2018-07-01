Signal scrambled so World Cup 2018 on RTM TV 1 not shown in S’pore

The globalised world is increasingly becoming borderless.

Not if corruption-tainted Fifa is in charge.

Advertisement

What Malaysians are getting

Malaysia will be broadcasting the World Cup 2018 football matches for free on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

The newly-formed government managed to secure S$10.1 million in corporate sponsorship, so that a total of 41 out of 64 matches can be shown on the free-to-air channel to unite Malaysians, following a incumbent-slapping general election on May 9.

No free matches for Singaporeans

However, Singaporeans hoping to get a piece of the free action can forget about it.

As per Channel News Asia, StarHub said in a statement on Tuesday, June 5, that it has been carrying RTM TV 1 free-of-charge for customers, but it has no control over the content of the channel.

So, StarHub subscribers in Singapore who normally have access to RTM TV 1 may not even be able to tap on the channel for free during the World Cup period.

Advertisement

The telco said it understands that RTM may receive directions from Fifa to encrypt its satellite signal for the duration of the World Cup.

This will allow only viewers in Malaysia to access the matches on the channel.

StarHub said: “Should this happen for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, we will not be able to broadcast RTM TV 1 during this period. We seek our customers’ understanding for any inconvenience caused.”

The 2018 World Cup in Russia will take place from June 14 to July 15.

Hello darkness my old friend.