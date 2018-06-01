M’sia govt: Free World Cup 2018 broadcast can unite M’sians

The Malaysia government has come out to defend the free broadcast of World Cup 2018 in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Once in four years global event

Defending the decision at a news conference on Thursday, May 31, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the budget for World Cup broadcasts was approved by the Cabinet because it was a quadrennial tournament and a global event as well.

“Hence, the flexibility was given,” he said, adding in a media release that the live telecast was promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto.

“Sports is one of the platforms which can unite Malaysians,” Lim said. “We believe that this will make for a more enjoyable Hari Raya Aidilfitri for all football fans.”

Advertisement

Cost RM30 million

The free broadcast of the World Cup will cost RM30 million (S$10.1 million) for national broadcaster Radio Television Malaysia (RTM).

This amount is less than the RM40 million estimated by the government earlier, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo on Thursday.

So far, half the RM30 million amount has already been covered by sponsors and advertisement income.

“I received an official letter indicating that the cost for the telecast (both live and delayed) totals RM30 million for 41 matches,” he told a press conference, adding that RTM is working on getting sponsorship for the remaining cost.

A total of 27 matches will be shown live, while 14 will be delayed broadcast.

In Singapore, it is understood that Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp acquired the World Cup broadcast rights for S$25 million in a joint-bid.

Advertisement

Malaysia should save money

Malaysians welcomed the free World Cup decision but some, such as former minister Rais Yatim, who served under the Barisan Nasional government, tweeted that the new administration should “save the country’s money”.

The Malaysian government had already resorted to collecting public donations to help reduce the national debt, but is now paying for the broadcasting rights to the World Cup.

A total of 32 teams are competing in 64 games in the World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15.