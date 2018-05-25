M’sians donate RM7 million in 24 hours to reduce RM1 trillion national debt

In another remarkable display of unity and patriotism, Malaysians have donated nearly RM7 million (~S$2.3 million) within 24 hours to help reduce the country’s national debt.

The amount was collected through a fund launched by the Malaysian government, called Tabung Harapan Malaysia, or Malaysia’s Hope Fund, for members of the public to help pay off the country’s debt.

Fund set up for patriotic M’sians to help their country

According to The Associated Press, Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, May 30, that the government welcomes “patriotic” Malaysians to help the country out.

He said:

“There are many Malaysians who were willing to donate to the government when they found out how bad our country’s financial situation is.”

Since the Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance won the election in a shock victory, many Malaysians have been expressing their new-found pride about being part of a new Malaysia that is free from graft and race politics.

Finance Ministry “humbled” by M’sians’ magnanimity

According to The Sun Daily, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement that the finance ministry is “humbled by the magnanimity of Malaysians.”

He said:

“Malaysians have taken their patriotism to a greater height, willing to part with their allowances and spare cash to help rebuild this nation we all love.”

Govt will be transparent with the people’s money

He added that as this involves funds donated by the rakyat, the government is “committed to being transparent with every sen received”, promising that the amount collected will be “updated daily on the Finance Ministry’s website and on its social media platforms”.

He even advised Malaysians who donated to keep their receipt of their transaction for tax deduction purposes.

