M’sian driver feels M’sia has changed overnight for the better due to May 9, 2018 election

Talk about the world feeling anew and a better place because of one momentous occasion.

Malaysia’s new era of hope

A Malaysian man has shared a short exchange he came across in Malaysia recently, which has brought him hope for the future of the country, following the May 9, 2018 election.

The incident involves a conversation between a motorist and the Malaysian traffic police.

It supposedly occurred in Jalan Puchong in Selangor.

The post has been shared more than 31,000 times since it was published on May 23.

This is the post in full, translated: This was a personal sharing by a member of the group. Incident took place on 22 May 2018 in Puchong. Me: Driving along Jalan Puchong. Police: Waves at me and asks me to stop at side. Me: Stops the car and opens window. Police: Where are you going? Me: Work, sir. Police: Do you know your mistake? Me: Yes, sir. Using the phone while driving. Police: Okay, I don’t want to saman (fine) you, or ask anything from you. Me; Yes, thank you sir. Police: But I want to advise you, sir. Me: Yes, please, sir. Police: This is new Malaysia, new hope. Me: Yes, sir. Police: You know that one of the main causes of fatal accidents on the road is to use the mobile phone while driving? Me: Yes, sir. Police: So, my hope is that you promise not to use your phone when driving, and receive this advice as a brother. Me: Yes, sir. Police: You have a family at home waiting for you to come back from work. So, do not do it again. Me: Good sir, I promise I won’t make this mistake again. Police: Okay sir, you can go to work now. Me: Thank you sir, happy fasting and Selamat Hari Raya. Now this is the most amazing thing that has happened to me since Pakatan Harapan took over the Government. I don’t know if this is an isolated incident but I would like to think that this is a new beginning for all of us in Malaysia. I now see a beautiful Malaysia in the making. I hope n pray that every rakyat gives the fullest support to the new Government and to PDRM. If the policeman on the street can change, so can we. Let’s all become law-abiding citizens of our new Malaysia.

Why does it resonate with Malaysians?

In summary, the exchange is about a Malaysian driver who got pulled over by the police on the road after he was seen using his mobile phone.

However, the police did not issue any fine, but simply advised the driver to be careful and promise not to do it again.

The underlying message also appears to be that the police did not ask for any “coffee money” (i.e. bribe), and was earnest in carrying out the duty of policing with common sense.

And the post attributed this change as a result of the election, in which the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition took over the government.

The new alliance has pledged to weed out bad actors and take a firm stance against graft, a declaration which has brought about near-immediate trickle-down effects.

The post also said the hope is that this incident is not just an isolated one.

Others expressing hope too

This message of hope is not unusual.

