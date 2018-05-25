 ';

M’sia govt secures S$10.1 million in sponsorship so World Cup 2018 is free

Sometimes we just need to admire the Malaysians for their derring-do.

By Belmont Lay | 37 mins

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng explained on Sunday, June 3 that the Malaysian government has managed to secure RM30 million (S$10.1 million) in corporate sponsorship.

This would effectively defray the cost of airing 41 World Cup 2018 matches on free-to-air television, so Malaysians and the government do not have to fork out a single cent.

This will save each Malaysian some RM100 (S$33.6), which would have been paid to channel providers to catch the World Cup 2018.

RTM is set to air 41 of the World Cup 2018’s 64 matches.

Lim said: “We have managed to get the total RM30 million (cost sponsored) for the World Cup matches. We will not be spending a single cent.”

“And Malaysians will save as much as RM100 million (that they would have to fork out for pay TV service providers).”

The corporate sponsors will have their advertisements aired during match intervals.

M'sia's new finance minister Lim Guan Eng: 'I'll still eat char kway teow by the road'

He will remain working class.

He will remain working class.

M’sia’s intention behind Middle Rocks, explained

Malaysia is sending a strong message to Singaporeans and Malaysians.

