Amos Yee’s mom reveals Amos Yee still a mommy’s boy who asks for her permission

For all his normie-despising, paedophilia-embracing talk, it turns out ex-YouTube user Amos Yee still asks his mother for her permission before he does certain things.

Yee dissed his mother, asked for permission to reveal diss

The 19-year-old ex-Singaporean and self-styled contrarian had recently posted on May 24 a screen shot of a conversation he had with his mother, where he acted in his usual petulant way:

It riled the commentariat online — who have gotten bored of Yee’s pro-paedophilia rhetoric — as his response to his mother was clearly disrespectful and out of line, and managed to touch a raw nerve.

Yee’s verbal abuse of his mother isn’t new though. It builds on a running narrative that he doesn’t really like the woman who gave birth to him very much.

However, it turns out, two can play the game.

Yee’s mother responds

Yee’s mother, Mary Toh, who occasionally posts about her unconditional love for her son, responded on May 29 with her own post detailing the background of Yee’s screen shot:

Her note will elicit a snot and cackle, but at the same time it is also sad.

In summary, Toh wrote:

• She is aware of Yee’s post saying he doesn’t love her

• But Yee had actually asked for her permission to post that screen shot message on his Facebook page

• He posted it only after she agreed

• Toh revealed she is working on communicating with Yee better, despite the difficulties in doing so

• She is more upset that her son said he doesn’t love her, but she agrees he is not wrong to say that, because parent and child can be different people

• She feels it is a tragedy of any parent to find one’s child turn out different from what was expected

• She advised having more children to dilute the odds of having a child who doesn’t love the parent back

• But she will continue to love Yee unconditionally

• She and Yee still talk and she is satisfied with their relationship and proud of what he has done, even though she does not fully understand the things he says on the internet half the time

• And she hopes strangers will stop blaming her for how her son has turned out because she is not a major influence in his life

• And she is not about to pass on messages on behalf of others to him because there is no point and he won’t listen

Therefore, despite having won asylum, being thousands of miles away and acting tough on Facebook, Yee still asks his mother for her permission before he does things that involve her.

