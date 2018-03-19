Back

We Bare Bears inflatables at Sentosa get sat on, squished & damaged by beachgoers

We can't bear to look at this.

By Guan Zhen Tan | March 19, 2018

More than 300 inflatable bears came to visit our sunny shores at Sentosa, as part of Sentosa’s Fun Fest, which sees a slew of  March Holiday programmes and fun activities.

More than 300 We Bare Bears inflatables at Sentosa from March 10-18, 2018

Obviously, it was like honey to Instagram bees. Families and avid Instagrammers swarmed Palawan Beach, where the inflatable bears were placed.

With crowds, kids and inflatable bears that make you want to sit on them, it wasn’t before long people started treating the bears a little more harshly than they should have.

The following photos we’ve found on Instagram may be disturbing to fellow We Bare Bears fans. Proceed with caution.

There were also a lot of people who couldn’t read the signs displayed around the area:

Here’s Ice Bear frowning in pain as someone uses him as a pillow:

Pan Pan found himself lifted off the ground even though he was originally anchored to the sand:

Worst still, there are people who think if they aren’t allowed to sit, they can squat on the bears.

Badass for defying a sign and sitting on an inanimate anchored inflatable bear? How inspiring.

All images that appear in this story are from public Instagram posts

