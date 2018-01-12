Limited edition peach coke from Japan now selling in 7-Eleven S’pore

Singapore is not only home to fancy tourist spots, but also to fancy drinks like the Chupa Chups sparkling soda:

Adding to the legion is a limited edition peach coke from Japan, as spotted by local Twitter sensation Xavier Lur.

According to his tweet, the drink is sold at 7-Eleven outlets:

Advertisement

7-Eleven outlets in Singapore (not sure if all outlets) now sell the limited edition peach-flavoured Coke from Japan pic.twitter.com/Az3w1vU9qs — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) March 4, 2018

In case you can’t see the photos:

Each bottle goes for S$2.50. For Lur’s post, he went to the branch near Buona Vista MRT, near McDonald’s.

However, when asked about its taste: Lur replies that it’s “alright” and “not exceptionally wow”:

Here are more reviews from people who have tried it:

Found the new @cocacola peach flavored coke in our local 7-11 stores!! Not an active coke drinker myself but this tasted quite decent – It has the same amount gassiness that is similar to a Coke Zero with a touch of peach flavor which doesn’t come off too artificial and strong. For only $2.50, I think it’s worth the try!

Advertisement

Can’t say I’m a fan, but the bottle is cute.

Peach Coke has a surprisingly great taste. The peach is not overwhelming and just right. However you still get that classic Coca-Cola feeling of sugar coating your teeth.

Reviews seem okay enough, so we guess it’s worth at least a try.

Advertisement

Top image from Twitter user @Xavierlur.