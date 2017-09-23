Back

Man seen on video verbally abusing Hougang Mall McDonald’s staff over ice cream

This is too much.

By Belmont Lay | 6 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

A man in Singapore has been caught on video verbally abusing a McDonald’s staff over ice cream.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the Hougang Mall outlet.

The video was uploaded on Facebook on March 15, 2018, at about 5.48pm.

Within six hours, it received close to 300,000 views.

Shouting loudly, verbally abusive

The man could be seen shouting loudly at the McDonald’s staff.

Based on what the man said in the video, the commotion allegedly occurred after he was asked to make payment at the dessert kiosk before he made an order.

In the course of the 94-second video, he could be heard shouting at the McDonald’s staff who was trying to talk to him in a calm manner.

This was what the man said:

What service is this tell me? Is the McDonald’s service like that?

Don’t tell me sorry. I’m very angry. What I haven’t ordered, see me, what money money money? What is this?

What different customer, come in three? What different customer?

Huh? Miscommunication? Can keep on asking money where, money where? Like that? Is your service good like that?

What you talk to her? I want to see what you all do to her.

Any higher authority to talk to me? Higher authority to talk to me. What manager? Restaurant manager? I want to talk to the restaurant manager.

No need, no need, ask your restaurant manager call me now.

The moment see me, money, money where’s the money? What is this?

My face I got no money to pay for this ice cream?

You mean, I got no money to pay the ice cream?

F**k man.

Misunderstanding? You all see I got no money to pay the f**king ice cream?

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

M’sia Parliament to be dissolved end-March, elections likely by mid-May

New electoral maps that favour the ruling party can be passed as early as next week.

Crow flies into HDB flat kitchen, befriends S’porean man

Even Snow White would be envious.

Reactions

The man’s over-the-top reaction has been unanimously condemned.

We have reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia Parliament to be dissolved end-March, elections likely by mid-May

New electoral maps that favour the ruling party can be passed as early as next week.

4 hours

Crow flies into HDB flat kitchen, befriends S'porean man

Even Snow White would be envious.

5 hours

Muslim-owned truffle oil & mentaiko salmon rice bowls sold at Amoy Street Food Centre

There's a queue though.

6 hours

S'pore social media goes all out to help earnest foreign worker find lost wallet

It happened on the bus between Boon Lay to South Tuas.

6 hours

S'pore the most expensive city for expats for past half-decade: 2018 Economist Intelligence Unit

But some things here are 'significantly cheaper' than our peers, the report said.

7 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close