Man seen on video verbally abusing Hougang Mall McDonald’s staff over ice cream

A man in Singapore has been caught on video verbally abusing a McDonald’s staff over ice cream.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the Hougang Mall outlet.

The video was uploaded on Facebook on March 15, 2018, at about 5.48pm.

Within six hours, it received close to 300,000 views.

Shouting loudly, verbally abusive

The man could be seen shouting loudly at the McDonald’s staff.

Based on what the man said in the video, the commotion allegedly occurred after he was asked to make payment at the dessert kiosk before he made an order.

In the course of the 94-second video, he could be heard shouting at the McDonald’s staff who was trying to talk to him in a calm manner.

This was what the man said:

What service is this tell me? Is the McDonald’s service like that? Don’t tell me sorry. I’m very angry. What I haven’t ordered, see me, what money money money? What is this? What different customer, come in three? What different customer? Huh? Miscommunication? Can keep on asking money where, money where? Like that? Is your service good like that? What you talk to her? I want to see what you all do to her. Any higher authority to talk to me? Higher authority to talk to me. What manager? Restaurant manager? I want to talk to the restaurant manager. No need, no need, ask your restaurant manager call me now. The moment see me, money, money where’s the money? What is this? My face I got no money to pay for this ice cream? You mean, I got no money to pay the ice cream? F**k man. Misunderstanding? You all see I got no money to pay the f**king ice cream?

Reactions

The man’s over-the-top reaction has been unanimously condemned.

We have reached out to McDonald’s for comment.