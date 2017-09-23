Back

McDonald’s chocolate pie sold out islandwide in S’pore, “won’t be coming back anytime soon”

Where's the good in goodbye?

By Mandy How | 2 hours

The McDonald’s chocolate pie arrived in Singapore to much hype:

McDonald’s in S’pore selling chocolate pie, Fish & Fries from March 1, 2018

However, since five days ago (Mar. 8), comments have surfaced on McDonald’s promotional video that the chocolate pie is out of stock:

On Mar. 12, McDonald’s commented to confirm that the dessert pie is indeed out of stock, due to overwhelming response.

Another comment from McDonald’s also said it “won’t be coming back anytime soon”, as it is a promotional item:

At press time, no one appears receptive to their S$1 offer for apple pies and red bean pies.

Ah well. Farewell chocolate pie.

Top image from Instagram users @myunc_ and @maggiekuo714

