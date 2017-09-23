McDonald’s chocolate pie sold out islandwide in S’pore, “won’t be coming back anytime soon”

The McDonald’s chocolate pie arrived in Singapore to much hype:

However, since five days ago (Mar. 8), comments have surfaced on McDonald’s promotional video that the chocolate pie is out of stock:

On Mar. 12, McDonald’s commented to confirm that the dessert pie is indeed out of stock, due to overwhelming response.

Another comment from McDonald’s also said it “won’t be coming back anytime soon”, as it is a promotional item:

At press time, no one appears receptive to their S$1 offer for apple pies and red bean pies.

Ah well. Farewell chocolate pie.

