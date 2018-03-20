M’sian man moves to S’pore, shocked to be charged S$20 for Nasi Padang at ION Orchard

In a curious twist of events, the internet has seen a second Nasi Padang-related price complaint in the past week.

The first occurred at VivoCity’s Kopitiam, where a man paid S$14 for a whole fried fish and a serving of vegetables with his rice:

The second case was posted to a Facebook group called COMPLAINT SINGAPORE (yes, it exists), where a Malaysian man who says he had just moved to Singapore made the same mistake of ordering Nasi Padang dishes rather liberally at a food court in town:

He ended up paying S$20 — which admittedly, is a rather scary price — for two fried fish dishes, mutton curry cubes, anchovies and peanuts.

Here’s a photo of his meal, which he had uploaded with his post:

And his receipt:

Actual price at Nasi Padang stall

The price of a typical meal at Food Opera’s Nasi Padang stall is S$8.50. This consists of one meat ($4.50), two vegetable dishes ($1.50 each), and rice (S$1.00).

Otherwise, set meals for Ikan Assam Pedas (fish) and Beef Rendang go for S$7.80, and they come with rice and two vegetable side dishes.

Now these combinations and prices do sound significantly more reasonable and expected, especially considering it’s at ION Orchard.

But it also goes without saying that this combination (even the one the guy chose) is a lot cheaper in Malaysia.

Ah well.

Here’s the other Nasi Padang incident from last week:

Top image from Raymond Yeoh’s Facebook post.

