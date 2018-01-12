Back

Homeowner of S$95,000 minimalist house allegedly works for interior design company

The people from HardwareZone make pretty good investigators.

By Fasiha Nazren | 9 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Audio House CNY Promo: Free $100 Ang Pow

14 February 2018 - 22 February 2018, 0000-2359

Audio House, 72 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 339941

Show All Events

Upsurge

If the prices of housing aren’t going to do you in, the renovation just might — as a Singaporean couple might have learnt.

As you might have heard by now, a couple of first-time homeowners of a 4-room BTO flat paid about S$95,000 for a “Muji”-themed home:

S’porean couple pays S$95,000 for minimalistic home renovation, gets reactions

According to the couple, they chose Sharon Ong, co-founder and design consultant from D5 Studio Image as their designer, after seeing some of her “impressive work”.

While many folks reacted negatively to the steep price point, this question popped up too:

Or, phrased in another way — how did they not take issue with what they were charged?

The CSI process begins

Some claim to have found an answer — allegations that Max (the husband) is actually an employee of the interior design company that renovated the couple’s home surfaced on HardwareZone:

“Of cos he has to. He works for the ID company that did his BTO. His reno cost is subsidised. The supposed reno cost is inflated.”

“Oh hold on! So the male contestant is actually an employee of the reno firm???!!!”

Hardwarezone user dilphinus even managed to find a photo of Max in one of D5 Studio Image’s Facebook albums, apparently with a couple of clients:

However, we were not able to find these pictures on the company’s Facebook page.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

SCDF officer couple’s 15-year courtship & marriage inspires us to save our love lives

Awwww.

MasterChef S’pore to be aired on Channel 8, application forms request Mandarin fluency

Master Shifu.

Pictured with other employees, wearing uniform

Thanks to a tip-off from an anonymous Mothership reader, we also learned that the company recently went on a retreat to Bangkok together.

It turns out that both Max and Michelle are in the photos (that have been shared publicly, by the way) with the other employees.

Here’s a photo of the group we found, wearing T-shirts with a logo consistent with D5 Studio Image’s.

In another photo, the shirt’s logo, as well as Max and the other employees, can be seen more clearly:

Mothership has reached out to D5 Studio Image for comment and will update this article if they respond.

Top image via Hardwarezone and screenshot via Mediacorp Channel 5’s Facebook page.

Here are some totally unrelated but equally interesting stories:

Regular S’poreans are best & worst line of defence against new threats

Modern dating is way too complicated, here’s why

Have grand plans of retiring on a farm? We tried it for you. Kinda.

These stories of Singaporeans rallying to help each other will make you have faith in humanity again

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In 1994, US media hammered S'pore to dissuade Michael Fay caning

It was clearly an influence campaign that impinged on Singapore's sovereignty.

3 hours

Extreme UV Index levels hit S'pore in Feb. 2018

But no worries, because sunscreen.

4 hours

SCDF officer couple's 15-year courtship & marriage inspires us to save our love lives

Awwww.

4 hours

S'pore police releases photo of suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven staff when he couldn't buy beer

Call the police if you have information.

7 hours

MasterChef S'pore to be aired on Channel 8, application forms request Mandarin fluency

Master Shifu.

9 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close