Back

City Harvest leader Chew Eng Han arrested at sea for trying to leave S’pore in sampan

He was slated to start his jail term the next day.

By Belmont Lay | 22 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Audio House CNY Promo: Free $100 Ang Pow

14 February 2018 - 22 February 2018, 0000-2359

Audio House, 72 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 339941

Show All Events

Upsurge

A former City Harvest Church leader has been arrested for attempting to escape Singapore in a motorised sampan.

Slated to start jail term the next day

Fund manager Chew Eng Han was arrested on Wednesday morning, Feb. 21, the police said at a news conference.

The 57-year-old was due to turn himself in the next day to begin his jail term.

Intercepted by coast guard

The Police Coast Guard intercepted the motorised sampan off Pulau Ubin at about 8.47am.

About S$5,000 and fishing equipment was found on the boat. ​​​​​​

These were the items in Chew’s possession.

Jail term should have started in April 2017

The five other leaders had started their respective jail terms on April 21, 2017.

Chew is the only one of the six who has not started serving his jail term for criminal breach of trust and falsification of accounts.

Deferred jail term repeatedly

Chew deferred his sentence initially until after a Court of Appeal case brought by the prosecution to clarify the law under which the six of them were convicted.

The High Court granted Chew, who was representing himself, the deferment. This was so he would have time to conduct research and access the resources to conduct his own defence.

Chew had tried to challenge his conviction on two occasions.

In July, the apex court rejected his first attempt. His effort of referring nearly 60 questions failed to meet the required threshold.

The apex court threw out his second appeal in September.

And when the Court of Appeal earlier this month upheld the High Court’s decision to convict the six of less serious criminal breach of trust charges, Chew asked to defer his sentence for one last time to spend Chinese New Year with his family.

He had his original six-year jail sentence lowered to three years and four months.

He is one of six church leaders convicted in 2015 of misappropriating S$50 million of church funds.

Here are some totally unrelated but equally interesting stories:

Regular S’poreans are best & worst line of defence against new threats

Modern dating is way too complicated, here’s why

Have grand plans of retiring on a farm? We tried it for you. Kinda.

These stories of Singaporeans rallying to help each other will make you have faith in humanity again

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’pore beats South Korea to fastest 4G speed worldwide, but 4G availability still sucks

Singapore ranks first for speed, and 18th for availability.

Chinese donning blackface not racist by Chinese standards: Chinese expert in Africa studies

Likening black people to animals should be seen as a compliment.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore beats South Korea to fastest 4G speed worldwide, but 4G availability still sucks

Singapore ranks first for speed, and 18th for availability.

4 hours

Chinese donning blackface not racist by Chinese standards: Chinese expert in Africa studies

Likening black people to animals should be seen as a compliment.

6 hours

S'porean hawker reveals noodle ingredients prices, shares plan to pay staff better

Artificially depressed wages comes at hidden costs to hawker assistants.

14 hours

Cyclist caused Traffic Police motorcycle to skid & crash to avoid head-on collision

The cyclist could be seen apprehended by the police in a photo.

15 hours

2 cats found dead in Yishun on the same day, one bled severely from its head

A double whammy for cat lovers.

22 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close