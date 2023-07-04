4D numbers 5447, 4754, 5336 & 3653 sold out

There are punters galore in Singapore.

And there are many inspired punters thinking the same thing these few days.

Punting on ages

After news broke that the People's Action Party and Workers' Party each had to announce and deal with extramarital affairs within their ranks, people in Singapore are betting on the ages of the politicians involved.

As a result, Singapore Pools has stopped accepting bets on four 4D numbers: 5447, 4754, 5336, and 3653.

Numbers sold out

The numbers were listed as sold out by early afternoon on Wednesday, July 19, which coincides with the next draw on the same day in the evening.

4D draws occur on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The numbers correspond to the ages of the politicians involved.

Tan Chuan-Jin is 54, and Cheng Li Hui is 47, while Leon Perera is 53, and Nicole Seah is 36.

An attempt to bet on the numbers in four permutations were rejected by 4pm on Wednesday.

Why do 4D numbers sell out?

Singapore Pools is known to restrict the total amount of bets wagered on particular numbers as a way to curb its downside, in the event the number appears as one of the winning numbers.

Numbers selling out early on 4D draw days are common occurrences.

High-profile incidents, such as an accident, have contributed to punters wagering bets in earnest quickly.

A previous incident when a 4D number -- 5039 -- was sold out quickly was on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, when Joseph Schooling out-swam Olympic legend Michael Phelps to take the Olympic gold with a timing of 50.39 seconds.

Top photos via Mothership & Google Maps