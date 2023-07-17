Cheng Li Hui's letter about her resignation & PM Lee's reply

Cheng Li Hui informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of her decision to resign as a member of the People's Action Party and as MP for Tampines GRC on July 17.

Cheng's letter to PM Lee

Dear PM,

I am writing to inform you that I resign as a member of the People's Action Party with immediate effect.

I have also given notice of my resignation as a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC with immediate effect.

I am very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances, and would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers.

PM Lee's reply to Cheng

Dear Li Hui,

Thank you for your letter. I note your decision to resign as a Member of Parliment for Tampines GRC, and accept your resignation as a member of the People's Action Party with immediate effect.

I regret the circumstances in which you are resigning from your positions. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

I thank you for having been a member of my PAP team, and wish you well in your future endeavours.

