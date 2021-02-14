Back

4D number 1441 sold out on Saturday & Sunday following Tanjong Pagar crash

Morbid fascination.

Belmont Lay | February 14, 2021, 12:40 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Singapore Pools stopped accepting bets on 4D number 1441 shortly after news of a BMW crashing into a vacant shophouse along Tanjong Pagar Road on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, spread across the island.

The number was listed as sold out by early afternoon on the day of the incident.

Singaporeans' morbid fascination with picking winning numbers was on show as they quickly laid bets on the number 1441, which is the licence plate number of the vehicle involved.

The incident resulted in five deaths and one serious injury on the second day of Chinese New Year.

Number sold out early

According to an online betting slip, the 1441 4D number could not be processed as it was sold out on Saturday afternoon.

Another attempt to placed a bet on the number on Sunday for the draw later in the evening also showed that it was already sold out, likely by Saturday.

Why do 4D numbers sell out?

Singapore Pools is known to restrict the total amount of bets wagered on a particular number as a way to curb its downside, in the event the number appears as one of the winning numbers.

1441 was not one of the winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 13 draw.

Numbers selling out is normal

Numbers selling out early on 4D draw days are common occurrences.

But high-profile incidents have contributed to punters wagering bets in earnest quickly.

A previous incident when a 4D number -- 5039 -- was sold out quickly was on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, when Joseph Schooling out-swam Olympic legend Michael Phelps to take the Olympic gold with a timing of 50.39 seconds.

Top photo via The Straits Times video

M'sian YouTuber, 21, buys Mercedes-Benz & house with earnings

Yes, a y2k baby.

February 14, 2021, 11:55 AM

They started dating after their wedding: S'pore couple shares what an arranged marriage is like

Stories of Us: For Sweta and Shaman, an arranged marriage was never part of their life plan. Today, they can't imagine it being any other way.

February 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial for second time

To be convicted, a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, was needed.

February 14, 2021, 11:44 AM

How 2 colleagues at Cold Storage Katong in 1987 became lifelong soulmates

Stories of Us: Kevin Yap, 59, and Lynda Seah, 53, met in 1987 at their workplace, Cold Storage. They've been working together ever since, but still say that every minute with each other is time they embrace and cherish.

February 14, 2021, 09:57 AM

Tanjong Pagar crash eyewitness, 60, said he saw woman badly injured & man screaming

Neighbours from two blocks of flats nearby awoken by commotion.

February 14, 2021, 05:49 AM

Lady who tried to save boyfriend & friends from burning car 'fighting for her life' at SGH

Currently in ICU.

February 13, 2021, 11:43 PM

Ridiculously small Hermes-inspired orange peel sandals go viral

Cute.

February 13, 2021, 10:55 PM

9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 13, no locally-transmitted infections in community

This evening's update.

February 13, 2021, 10:11 PM

Police arrest lady at Toa Payoh for drug-related offences, manhunt underway for 2 other men

A manhunt is underway to arrest them.

February 13, 2021, 08:30 PM

'Thanks, but no thanks': 12 moments when S’poreans realised their date wasn't the one for them

Love Island Singapore: the fate of relationships can be decided in a moment.

February 13, 2021, 07:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.