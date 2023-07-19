Back

Leon Perera’s letter about his resignation & Pritam Singh’s reply

In full.

Fiona Tan | July 19, 2023, 02:01 PM

Leon Perera has resigned from The Workers' Party and as a member of Parliament on Jul. 19, 2023.

Perera's letter to Pritam

Dear Pritam,

Re: Letter of Resignation from The Workers' Party

I hereby resign my membership of the Workers' Party.

I have, earlier today, submitted to Acting Speaker my resignation as a Member of Parliament.

I apologise deeply to the Workers' Party and my constituents in Aljunied GRC for falling short of the standards expected of me. I also apologise to the remarkable and committed volunteers in the Serangoon ward of Aljunied GRC and the Workers' Party Media Team for letting them down. I thank the Workers' Party and voters for giving me the privilege to serve.

I also apologise for not being forthcoming with information when this issue arose within the Party and I was asked about it some time back.

I hope to devote my time to my family in the weeks and months ahead, so as to address the hurt I have caused to them, which is my greatest regret. I hope that my family and I will be given the space to do that.

Best regards,

Leon Perera

Letter to Leon

Dear Leon,

I accept your letter of resignation from The Workers' Party (WP) and decision to step down as a Member of Parliament (MP).

As you would know, any electoral victory by an opposition party in Singapore is hard won. It follows that there are significant expectations of WP MPs.

Our Party constitution requires that we are honest and frank in our dealings with the Party and the people of Singapore. You acknowledged that you fell short in this regard and offered your resignation.

In Parliament, you were a committed and dedicated MP, advocating in the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans. This aspect of your contribution will be missed by many. The loss of a steadfast opposition voice in these circumstances is particularly difficult for me, your colleagues in the WP, and beyond.

You have made an impact larger than your person in the WP. You lead the Party's media team, and built up strong teams in the Serangoon ward of Aljunied GRC to look after the interests of residents.

Your resignation was deliberated by the Party Central Executive Committee (CEC). It was accepted, as the requirement to be frank and honest in our dealings with the Party and the people of Singapore is exacting and non-negotiable.

I thank you for your valued service to the Party and for being a part of the Aljunied GRC team.

I wish you and your family well, and pray you will have space as a family to heal and come out stronger from this difficult moment.

Yours sincerely,

Pritam Singh

Secretary-General

