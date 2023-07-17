Back

Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui told to end ‘inappropriate relationship’ in Feb. 2023 but didn't

PM Lee told Tan in Feb that his relationship with Cheng had to stop.

Hannah Martens | July 17, 2023, 03:03 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

On Jul. 17, 2023, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui submitted their resignations from the People's Action Party (PAP) and Parliament to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee cited that he accepted both Tan and Cheng's resignation as their resignations were "necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years".

Speaking at a press conference on Jul. 17, 2023, PM Lee disclosed that he learnt that both Tan and Cheng were in an inappropriate relationship after the last general election (GE) back in 2020.

PM Lee stated that this matter was more serious than Tan's recent hot-mic incident, as Tan was the Speaker of Parliament, and "there should not have been a relationship" between a Speaker and an MP.

Timeline of Tan and Cheng's resignations

PM Lee found out after GE 2020

PM Lee shared that he only learnt about Tan and Cheng's relationship after the 2020 GE.

He did not mention when the relationship first began.

" I was alerted of this after the last [GE] in 2020, I do not know when it began, but they were spoken to, counseled. Unfortunately, the matter didn't close and so it came to the hard conversation we had in February this year," he said.

Tan submitted his resignation in Feb. 2023

In Feb. 2023, PM Lee spoke to Tan about his relationship, and Tan admitted "what he did was wrong and he offered his resignation".

PM Lee said that he accepted Tan's resignation but told him Tan needed to make sure the residents of the Kembangan-Chai Chee ward in Marine Parade GRC were taken care of.

In addition, PM Lee told Tan that his relationship with Cheng had to stop.

Found out Tan was still having a relationship with Cheng

However, after Feb. 2023, Tan did not end his relationship with Cheng, against PM Lee's instructions.

"But very recently, I came across information that strongly suggested that the relationship had continued," PM Lee said.

"And I decided then that Mr Tan had to go forthwith whether or not the arrangements were ready."

Tan's hot-mic incident in Parliament

PM Lee noted that at the same time, a video circulating online in Jul. 2023 caught Tan muttering "f*cking populist" during a Parliament sitting on Apr. 17, 2023.

The comment was directed at Worker's Party MP Jamus Lim after Lim delivered a speech on poverty when Tan called Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair to speak.

Tan had apologised publicly and privately to Lim for using unparliamentary language during a parliament sitting.

Tan went away, came back and then resigned on Jul. 17

PM Lee shared that he asked to see Tan after he went away, and after their discussion, Tan agreed to "leave immediately".

"[Both] for his non-parliamentary conduct as well as his inappropriate relationship with Ms Cheng, which he had told me that he would break off  but he did not," PM Lee explained.

Cheng resigned on Jul. 17

Cheng also resigned as an MP of Tampines GRC and a PAP member.

PM Lee said that Cheng had been counselled, including by himself, in Feb. 2023, but "nevertheless she had continued the relationship with Mr Tan".

"Fallen short of high standards of propriety and personal conduct"

PM Lee shared that it "saddens" him to discover Tan and Cheng had "fallen short of the high standard of propriety and personal conduct that we expect from all PAP MPs."

He stated that when such a situation arises, it was his duty as Secretary General of PAP to deal with them and "put things right". That meant to counsel, correct, admonish and, if necessary, remove the MPs from the party.

"It is painful to do this to our friends and comrades-in-arms, and it can also be politically embarrassing and costly. But the PAP has to maintain party discipline and standard of conduct. Our duty is to Parliament and the people of Singapore, and that is paramount."

Deputy Speaker Jessica Tan will be Acting Speaker, and PM Lee will nominate a new Speaker by the next Parliament sitting on Aug. 1, 2023.

"High standards of propriety and personal conduct, together with staying clean and incorrupt, are the fundamental reasons Singaporeans trust and respect the PAP, and give us their mandate to form the government and work together with us to improve the lives of Singaporeans."

Top photos via MCI & PAP Website

Resident unhappy with workmanship of new Sengkang BTO after waiting 7 years to collect keys

HDB said that the defects are minor in nature, and will be rectified within two weeks.

July 17, 2023, 06:38 PM

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Jul. 2023, daytime temperatures could hit 35°C

Less chance to meet in pouring rain.

July 17, 2023, 06:33 PM

No immediate General Election will be called despite vacant seats in Parliament

Government will focus on the "full agenda" for the remainder of its term.

July 17, 2023, 06:24 PM

Kovan hawker centre stall charging S$0.10 for extra plastic bag to the chagrin of diners

The stall owner hopes to encourage customers to use fewer plastic bags and conserve the environment.

July 17, 2023, 06:01 PM

I love shopping but hate spending money. Here’s how I shop smarter.

Up to 50% off.

July 17, 2023, 06:00 PM

Government to deal rigorously & transparently with cluster of 'high-profile issues’: PM Lee

PM Lee noted the recent high-profile issues involving PAP MPs and said that the party will "put it right".

July 17, 2023, 06:00 PM

Japanese politician, 65, found dead in landslide, went missing while asking residents to evacuate

RIP.

July 17, 2023, 05:53 PM

PM Lee on S Iswaran case: CPIB came across issue while doing another investigation

He also reiterated the differences in the recent cases involving other PAP politicians.

July 17, 2023, 05:39 PM

Possible 'political will to 'move forward' on South China Sea cooperation: Vivian Balakrishnan

He believed that there is political will to move forward.

July 17, 2023, 05:38 PM

Jessica Tan to be acting speaker in Parliament following Tan Chuan-Jin's resignation

PM Lee said he would nominate a new speaker at the Parliamentary sitting in August.

July 17, 2023, 03:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.