SEA Games 2023: S'pore men's water polo team defeats Cambodia, reclaims gold medal

Following a comfortable victory against Malaysia, the Singapore men's water polo team defeated Cambodia to clinch gold in the 32nd SEA Games on May 16.

The match, which was held at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre in Phnom Penh, saw Singapore triumph with a 22 - 14 win.

Kings of the pool

Singapore started off their campaign with a 12 - 7 victory over Thailand.

They then dominated Malaysia, winning 14 - 1.

Next, they defeated reigning champions Indonesia 12 - 5, and won against the Philippines 10 - 4.

Champions once again

Water polo debuted at the SEA Games in 1965.

Since the sport's inception, Singapore dominated as champions for 27 consecutive editions of the Games.

In 2019, the Singapore men's team suffered a historic loss to Indonesia. After drawing with the Philippines, the team finished third and had to settle for bronze, ending their 54-year domination as champions.

Water polo was omitted from the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi.

Women's team clinched silver

The Singapore women's water polo team managed to clinch the silver medal after a hard fought match against defending champions Thailand on Tuesday (May 16).

They clinched a crucial victory over Indonesia in order to secure the silver medal.

The woman's team also displayed commendable sportsmanship, coming out to support the men's team in their matches despite two consecutive days of competition, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Swimming Association.

Coming home

The men and women's water polo teams will be arriving in Singapore on Wednesday, May 17 at Changi Airport Terminal 2 at 5:10pm on flight number SQ155.

Fans are encouraged to welcome the athletes home at the airport.

Top photo via Ker Edwin/Facebook