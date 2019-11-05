fbpx

S’pore men’s water polo team loses first time in SEA Games 54-year history, beaten 7-5 by Indonesia

Singapore is a water polo powerhouse in Southeast Asia.

Belmont Lay | November 29, 04:23 pm

The Singapore men’s water polo team have won gold for 27 consecutive SEA Games editions.

But it looks like the 28th gold might just be out of reach.

This was after Singapore suffered a 7-5 loss to Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines.

This marked the first-ever loss for the men’s team in SEA Games history since 1965.

How SEA Games water polo competition format works

There are only five countries participating in the men’s water polo round-robin competition.

A round-robin competition is a tournament in which each competitor plays in turn against every other.

Indonesia is at the top of the group at five points with two wins and a draw.

Singapore is third place at two points with one win and a loss.

If Indonesia were to win its last fixture against Malaysia, Singapore would be effectively ruled out for gold.

Singapore beat Malaysia 17-5 in their last fixture, and is left with two games to play.

via SNOC via CNA

The Straits Times reported that the Singapore men’s team were seen crying after the match against Indonesia.

Singapore is considered a water polo powerhouse in Southeast Asia.

The last time Singapore sustained a blow to its pristine results was when it was held to a 4-4 draw by Indonesia in the 2017 SEA Games.

Top photos via SNOC via CNA

 

