SEA Games 2023: S'pore men's water polo team thrashes M'sia 14-1 to continue winning run

In their second match played at the 2023 SEA Games, Singapore's men's water polo team secured a comfortable victory on Saturday (May 13) over Malaysia.

The team netted 14 goals against one scored by the opponents.

Cruised to victory

During the match played at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre, Singapore took an early lead, scoring four goals in the first period while conceding one.

In the next three periods, the team scored three, five and two goals to increase their lead. Their opponent, on the other hand, was left goalless.

Saturday's victory extends the team's winning streak. They previously defeated Thailand with a 12-7 scoreline.

Singapore's men's team is now in second place in the competition table, behind Indonesia and ahead of Thailand.

The team will play the leaders and defending champions, Indonesia, on Sunday (May 14) at 5:30pm.

Both Singapore and Indonesia are currently tied with six points and three games left to play each.

The water polo competition is played in a round robin format. All teams play each other once, and teams are ranked based on points.

Undefeated until 2019 SEA Games

Water polo debuted at the SEA Games in 1965. Since the sport's inception, Singapore dominated as champions at 27 consecutive editions of the games.

In 2019, Singapore suffered a historic loss in the men's water polo tournament to Indonesia. After drawing with the Philippines, the team finished third and had to settle for bronze, ending their 54-year domination as champions.

The Singapore Swimming Association celebrated Saturday's victory with a post on Facebook, writing in the caption "#bringbackgold" and making clear the objective of the men's team in Cambodia.

Top image via Singapore Swimming Association/Facebook