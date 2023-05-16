Back

Ronaldo coming to S'pore again in June 2023

And he's back.

Belmont Lay | May 16, 2023, 04:40 AM

Events

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Singapore again, Sportskeeda reported on May 13.

The 38-year-old, who has visited the republic multiple times, will meet with recipients of the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship between early and mid-June 2023, The Straits Times reported.

Lim, a Singaporean businessman and billionaire, contributed a S$10 million donation to the scholarship that was set up in 2010 by the SOF.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is friends with Lim.

Lim owns Spanish La Liga club Valencia.

Ronaldo wrote in his May 13 Instagram post: “Had the pleasure a few years ago to visit Singapore, spend some time with these amazing kids and see the great work of the Peter Lim Scholarship. Looking forward to see all of you again next month.”

The post showed a photo of his 2019 visit to Yumin Primary School as part of the scholarship initiative.

In April, Ronaldo posted a photo with International Olympic Committee vice-president and Singapore National Olympic Council board member Ng Ser Miang.

He wrote: "Very proud to have supported the Singapore Olympic Foundation Peter Lim Scholarship for the past 10 years."

Ronaldo now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

He first visited Singapore in 2013 and went to Crest Secondary School.

In 2017, he came back to Singapore again to visit Lim’s daughter Kim, after she gave birth to a boy.

In 2019, he played at the National Stadium when Juventus faced Tottenham Hotspur at the International Champions Cup and visited Yumin Primary School.

Top photos via Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

