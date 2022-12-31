Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr following his Manchester United exit.

Al Nassr confirmed Ronaldo's signing on Saturday (Dec. 31) morning (SGT).

The club said that the signing will inspire the club to "achieve even greater success", and also inspire the Saudi league, its nation and future generations to "be the best version of themselves".

Contract signed until June 2025

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr will be until June 2025.

He will receive a total salary of €200 million (~S$287 million) per year, including commercial deals.

This is the highest salary a football player has ever earned.

Ronaldo "thrilled" with his new prospect

Romano quoted Ronaldo saying that he is "thrilled" to undergo a new experience in a different league and a different country.

"I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success," the Portugal captain added.

Top images via Fabrizio Romano/Twitter & Al Nassr/Twitter.