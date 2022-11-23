Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The club and player have parted ways via a mutual agreement.

The Red Devils announced Ronaldo's departure on Nov. 22 (UK timing) in the midst of the 2022 World Cup.

His contract, worth about £500,000 (S$819,100) a week, was due to expire in June.

What Ronaldo alleged in interview

The forward made a series of damning allegations in his recent media interview and he departs without a payoff.

Ronaldo had alleged that senior executives lacked empathy after his newborn son died in April, that he is being forced out by the club, that the manager, Erik ten Hag, does not respect him, and that the owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.

United had appointed lawyers to explore potential action against Ronaldo for alleged breach of contract, The Guardian reported.

But the club's preferred option was to engineer his departure.

Under the terms of the agreement, there are no restrictions on the clubs that Ronaldo can play for next.

Statements

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.”

End of stint at Old Trafford

The 37-year-old had been instructed not to return to the club’s Carrington training base after his World Cup participation with Portugal.

Ronaldo described himself as “bullet proof” and expressed no regret at his behaviour at a press conference in Qatar a day before his departure.

“I don’t have to worry what others think,” he said. “I talk when I want to.”

Ronaldo rejoined United for a second spell in 2021 to massive fanfare.

It was deemed a fairytale homecoming at that time and would have been a perfect end for the prolific scorer if he considered retiring at the club that catapulted him to international stardom.

Ronaldo had a successful six years at the club that ended in 2009.

Top photo via Cristiano Ronaldo Facebook