Man returns iPad days after taking it from Sengkang eatery Rasa Rasa S’pore

Investigations are ongoing.

Fiona Tan | May 07, 2023, 11:47 AM

An iPad that was taken from Rasa Rasa Singapore on Apr. 30, 2023 has been returned to its rightful owners.

Retrieved iPad on May 5

CCTV footage uploaded by Rasa Rasa Singapore, a coffee shop located at Compassvale Bow in Sengkang, appeared to show a man taking the device from the drink counter at the coffee shop.

The incident took place at about 3:30pm on Apr. 30, 2023.

Rasa Rasa Singapore has since put up an update on its social media accounts on May 6, stating that the iPad has been returned.

Image screenshot from Facebook.

According to The Straits Times, the man who allegedly took the iPad has turned in the device to the police.

Rasa Rasa Singapore's manager collected it from Ang Mo Kio Police Division headquarters on the morning of May 5, 2023.

The coffeeshop stated that it decided to "drop the police case and will not prolong the matter any longer" as the man who allegedly took the device has apologised for his behaviour.

Rasa Rasa Singapore thanked the public for helping to share their original social media posts.

What happened

Video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook and TikTok after the iPad was taken from the coffee shop's premises in Sengkang.

The man, who was wearing a red t-shirt, could be seen taking the iPad after paying for his order at the drinks counter.

He allegedly took the iPad with him and left the premises about 10 minutes later.

Both of these posts are no longer available at the time of writing.

Rasa Rasa Singapore lodged a police report on May 2 after realising that the tablet was missing.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was filed and told Mothership that police investigations were ongoing.

Top image from Rasa Rasa Singapore social media

