Sengkang eatery Rasa Rasa S'pore looking for man who took its iPad from drinks counter

Are you this man?

Belmont Lay | May 04, 2023, 10:20 AM

Rasa Rasa Singapore, a coffeeshop located at Compassvale Bow in Sengkang, has taken to Facebook to seek the public's help in identifying a patron who allegedly took an iPad belonging to the business.

A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook and TikTok.

What video showed

In the video, a man dressed in a red t-shirt was seen patronising the coffeeshop.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 30, at about 3:30pm.

After putting his bag down on the chair, the man walked to the drinks stall to order a hot drink.

He was seen paying for his purchase with cash before flipping open the iPad's protective cover to take a look at the device.

He then flipped the cover back, before he appeared to take a sip from the cup of beverage he just bought.

Upon receiving his change, the man took the money and placed it on top of the iPad, and took it away with him.

He was seen leaving the premises about 10 minutes later, allegedly taking the iPad with him.

The text overlaid on the video read: "We are seeking for eyewitnesses to help with the police investigation."

Second video showing what happened

In response to a TikTok commenter, Rasa Rasa Singapore clarified via a follow-up video, some seven hours after the first clip was put up, that the man was unlikely to have taken the iPad after mistaking that it belonged to him.

This was after a commenter, who wanted to give the man the benefit of the doubt, wrote in response to the first video: "I think it was unintentional, because he brought his own iPad and left it on his bag. Maybe he thought the one at the counter was his iPad."

In response, Rasa Rasa Singapore wrote in the second video's caption: "It was a book he held initially and placed it on his bag."

@rasarasasg Replying to @syukoribrahim ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) - howlingindicator

The business also said it is seeking witnesses to "help with the police investigation".

Rasa Rasa Singapore added that the patron can explain to the authorities what had happened.

Mothership has reached out to Rasa Rasa Singapore.

All media via Rasa Rasa Singapore

