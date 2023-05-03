President Halimah Yacob to attend coronation of King Charles III in the UK

President Halimah Yacob will be making a visit to the United Kingdom from May 4 to 7 at the invitation of the British government.

She will be attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on May 3.

She last visited the UK to attend the lying-in-state of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall in September 2022.

During the trip, she also met with Malaysia's King, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

The coronation

Over 2,200 attendees have been invited to attend the coronation, which will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Thousands are also expected to convene in the city to witness the occasion, CNN reported.

This includes over 200 international representatives from various countries, comprising around 100 heads of state.

Besides President Halimah, some leaders who have confirmed their attendance are French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to the BBC.

Members of foreign royal families are also expected to attend the coronation ceremony.

Agenda

President Halimah will be accompanied by her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee as well as officials from the President’s office and MFA, according to the ministry.

During her time there, President Halimah will be meeting with Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thong and the President of the Republic of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere separately.

She will also be attending a reception hosted for UK-based Singaporeans.

In her absence, the Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, Eddie Teo, will be taking over her duties.

Top image via Facebook/Halimah Yacob