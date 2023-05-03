Back

President Halimah Yacob to attend coronation of King Charles III in the UK

At the invitation of UK's government.

Yen Zhi Yi | May 03, 2023, 03:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

President Halimah Yacob will be making a visit to the United Kingdom from May 4 to 7 at the invitation of the British government.

She will be attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on May 3.

She last visited the UK to attend the lying-in-state of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall in September 2022.

During the trip, she also met with Malaysia's King, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

The coronation

Over 2,200 attendees have been invited to attend the coronation, which will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Thousands are also expected to convene in the city to witness the occasion, CNN reported.

This includes over 200 international representatives from various countries, comprising around 100 heads of state.

Besides President Halimah, some leaders who have confirmed their attendance are French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to the BBC.

Members of foreign royal families are also expected to attend the coronation ceremony.

Agenda

President Halimah will be accompanied by her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee as well as officials from the President’s office and MFA, according to the ministry.

During her time there, President Halimah will be meeting with Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thong and the President of the Republic of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere separately.

She will also be attending a reception hosted for UK-based Singaporeans.

In her absence, the Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, Eddie Teo, will be taking over her duties.

Related:

Top image via Facebook/Halimah Yacob

'Super Mario Bros.' movie becomes 10th animated film to make US$1 billion at global box office

Wahoo!

May 03, 2023, 03:36 PM

SBS Transit bus captain who surprised girl with candy has been driving for 12 years

Kindness that makes our commutees a little better.

May 03, 2023, 03:06 PM

Dyson to build first 'next-gen' battery plant in S'pore, will be operational by 2025

Part of a S$4.5 billion global investment plan.

May 03, 2023, 02:56 PM

Lorry overturns outside Suntec City in accident involving taxi, men, aged 47 & 56 taken to hospital

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

May 03, 2023, 02:44 PM

New community hub at Siglap South to replace 'aging' CC in 2029, will house F&B, sports facilities

An SLA spokesperson assured that a heritage grave in the area will not be affected by the redevelopment.

May 03, 2023, 02:20 PM

Why is 7-Eleven called '7-Eleven'?

Now you know.

May 03, 2023, 02:12 PM

Cat in M'sia enrolled in its own honorary PhD programme in Meow Language

Che Chombi Che Choki will officially complete its studies between 2026 and 2030.

May 03, 2023, 01:04 PM

Customer served undercooked chicken at Prego, dish listed as S$40 on menu

Medium-rare.

May 03, 2023, 10:17 AM

2 men caught on CCTV allegedly stealing bricks from Jalan Besar condo, police investigating

They purportedly needed the bricks to prop up a new fridge in a nearby restaurant.

May 03, 2023, 09:25 AM

Punggol Sumang Lane residents claim faeces & trolleys thrown from block, high-rise littering a daily problem

Residents claimed most of the items were thrown at night.

May 03, 2023, 02:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.