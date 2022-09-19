Back

President Halimah meets M'sian King in London

Heads of state.

Sulaiman Daud | September 19, 2022, 04:32 PM

Events

As leaders and heads of state from around the globe journey to London to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, their presence in the same city leads to opportunities for meetings.

President Halimah Yacob, together with her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, is representing Singapore at the funeral.

While in London, she met with her fellow head of state, the Yang di-pertuan Agong of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah.

Halimah said in a Facebook post on Feb. 19:

"We took stock of the warm, long-standing and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and the excellent bilateral cooperation between both countries.

She added that she looks forward to hosting the Malaysian king for a state visit to Singapore next month, in October 2022.

Top image from Halimah Yacob's Facebook page.

