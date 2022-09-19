Back

S'pore president Halimah Yacob attends Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London

She was accompanied by her husband and Singapore's High Commissioner to UK.

Low Jia Ying | September 19, 2022, 11:42 AM

Events

Singapore president Halimah Yacob attended the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, ahead of the state funeral on Sep. 19.

Halimah is in London accompanied by her husband, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

Singapore's High Commissioner to the UK, Lim Thuan Kuan, and his wife, Patricia Teh, were in attendance as well.

Lim was appointed Singapore's High Commissioner to the UK in 2020.

Pays respects to Queen

Halimah and her husband joined other foreign dignitaries and world leaders as they witnessed the Queen's coffin lying in state, as members of the public filed by.

Halimah and her husband also bore Singapore's flag in enamel pins attached to their clothes.

Other world leaders witnessed the Queen's coffin lying in state, such as U.S. president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan.

@huhjyeah Tha slow turn #fyp #foryou #halimahyacob #westminsterhall #royalfamily #singapore ♬ Halimah - THELIONCITYBOY

Halimah to attend state funeral

Halimah and her husband, together with officials from the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), will also be attending the Queen's state funeral on Sep. 19.

The funeral service is expected to begin at 11am on Monday (6pm Singapore time).

