Lifelong learning a ‘key pillar’ of Forward S’pore exercise to refresh compact with workers: Lawrence Wong

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared about the goals of the ongoing Forward Singapore exercise and how it would "refresh and strengthen" the social compact with Singapore's workers in his May Day speech on May 1.

The Forward Singapore exercise was launched by Wong and the 4G leaders last June, and is meant to engage Singaporeans to understand their concerns and feedback in response to various policy shifts over a year.

In his address on May 1, Wong emphasised that a key reason the team was undertaking the Forward Singapore exercise was to ensure "no one must be left behind" as Singapore's economy continues to grow.

"As I said in Parliament recently, Singapore must never succumb to the kind of harsh inequality we see in so many other countries."

Making lifelong learning a priority

With jobs expected to change over time, making existing roles obsolete with new technologies, Wong shared that one key area the exercise was reviewing was thus how to invest more in every worker.

Wong added that the government has been working on this for some time under SkillsFuture, and wants to help workers "take ownership of their own careers, to continuously reskill and upskill, and to take up better jobs and opportunities throughout their working lives."

The government plans to do so by shifting SkillsFuture to "higher gear", making skills training and lifelong learning a "key pillar" of the government's refreshed compact with every worker.

Wong explained that with the strengthening of SkillsFuture, special attention would be paid to workers in vocational and technical roles, especially for graduates from ITE and polytechnics.

"We will help them deepen their skills through different pathways, so they can secure better salaries and career paths in the professions they have trained for and have the aptitude for."

In addition, the government would help Professionals, Managers and Executives (PMEs) reskill and upskill themselves, in line with rapid technological advancements.

Wong gave an example from his own interaction with Artificial Intelligence (AI):

"Look at what’s happening in AI. Some of you may have used ChatGPT. I asked ChatGPT: what should I say in my May Day Rally speech? It didn’t give me a good answer, so I had to write my speech myself. But in time to come, the AI algorithms will only get better and more versatile. And ChatGPT is just one application of AI. Many more are on the way."

In this sense, lifelong learning for workers in Singapore will be crucial, as integrating new technologies like AI into work will bring sweeping changes, Wong shared.

Over time, more human task may be taken over by machines, including for highly-trained workers, which makes the learning of new skills necessary in order to stay relevant.

Reviewing other issues including support for those who are retrenched & lower-wage workers

Wong added that the government will continue to work closely with NTUC, as well as the general public, in order to support workers in their journey of lifelong learning.

Acknowledging the challenges of juggling work, family responsibilities, and study at the same time, he reiterated that the government would continue to work on reducing the costs and lowering the barriers to training.

The 4G team would also look closely at other issues in its Forward Singapore exercise.

For example, additional measures that can be implemented to uplift lower-wage workers, professionalise skilled trades, as well as in providing more support for those who are retrenched – to reduce the strain on their finances while helping them reskill and re-enter the workforce.

For the long-term, the government is also looking into how it can enable all workers to meet their retirement needs, and "enjoy peace of mind in their golden years".

"We are looking into all of these issues, and working closely with NTUC on possible solutions, so that we can provide good jobs and opportunities, and better assurance to all our workers."

Top image via NTUC Singapore Facebook Live