Lawrence Wong's Forward S'pore exercise to be organised around 6 pillars, helmed by 4G leaders

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Forward Singapore exercise to "review and refresh Singapore's social compact" will be organised along six pillars led by his fourth generation (4G) leaders.

"The pillar leads would engage Singaporeans to understand their concerns, listen to their feedback, and explore the trade-offs involved in various policy shifts," read a press release that accompanied Wong's Jun. 28 speech unveiling his vision for the country.

The year-long exercise will result in the reviewing and updating of policies and the establishment of partnerships with stakeholders to implement changes.

According to the press release, the pillars are:

Empower: economy and jobs

Equip: education and lifelong learning

Care: health and social support

Build: home and living environment

Steward: environmental and fiscal sustainability

Unite: Singapore identity

Here are the leads:

All of the pillar leads are 4G office holders - ministers or senior ministers of state - within the government, with the exception of NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

No 3G ministers were listed as pillar leads.

A refreshed social compact

The press release stated that the Forward Singapore exercise would span a year and conclude with a report setting out policy recommendations in mid-2023.

Such recommendations will be expected to underpin the "refreshed social compact" that Wong touted in his speech.

"Broadly speaking, a social compact is a shared understanding of how all of us in society relate to one another," Wong said.

"A social compact that is deemed fair by all segments of society strengthens social capital and fosters trust. And this is what enables us to progress together as a nation."

The exercise hopes to elicit the views and ideas of Singaporeans.

"By partnering one another through Forward Singapore, we will build a fairer and more inclusive society, with opportunities for all," read the press release.

Singaporeans can offer their feedback and view the details of the exercise's upcoming engagements here.

Top image from Lawrence Wong's Facebook page