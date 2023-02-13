Midway through Forward S'pore exercise, with 14,000 S'poreans engaged thus far: Lawrence Wong

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared an update about the Forward Singapore exercise in a TikTok video on Feb. 10.

14,000 Singaporeans engaged in conversations

Launched by Wong and the 4G leaders last June, the Forward Singapore has engaged over 14,000 Singaporeans in 140 engagement sessions in the neighbourhood.

According to Wong, the exercise is about midway through, and these sessions covered a wide range of topics, including social mobility and inequality and uplifting those with less, reskilling and upskilling to secure good jobs, and young parents' aspirations and concerns about raising families.

He encouraged everyone to continue to share their views at the Forward Singapore conversations and initiatives.

"In the next phase of the exercise, we will go deeper into specific issues and co-create solutions with all of you." Wong added.

Before that, Wong will be providing an update on existing policies, based on feedback and ideas that were gathered, on Feb. 14 during his Budget speech.

You can watch the TikTok here:

Findings from sessions

According to the Forward Singapore website, participants will discuss topics grouped under six pillars: Empower, Equip, Care, Build, Steward, and Unite.

Findings from these engagement sessions were also shared online and here are some things that are top of participants' minds:

Concerns about staying relevant and competitive in today's economy.

The current definition of merit and success is too narrow. Many wanted to see our society embrace broader, different definitions of success.

Better support for parents and less-advantaged families.

Young adults and couples are concerned about affordability of public housing.

Defining a clear Singaporean identity is important.

You can find the detailed progress update on the Forward Singapore discussions here.

Top photo via TikTok/Lawrence Wong