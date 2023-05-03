Back

'The Glory' actor Lee Do Hyun visiting Our Tampines Hub on May 13

His first time in Singapore.

Lee Wei Lin | May 03, 2023, 05:37 PM

Events

Korean actor Lee Do Hyun will be visiting Singapore for the first time this month.

He is known for acting in dramas "The Glory", "18 Again", and "Sweet Home".

The 28-year-old will be at Our Tampines Hub on May 13 as part of the Korean Tourism Organisation's (KTO) Korea Travel Fair.

The fair runs from May 12 to 14.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Korea Tourism Organization SG (@kto_singapore)

What else to expect at the fair

Apart from seeing the actor at the fair, visitors can expect a host of other activities, including:

Cooking classes

Photo from KTO Singapore

Performances

Photo from KTO Singapore

Korean makeup classes

Photo from KTO Singapore

Exciting stuff.

Top photos from Lee Do Hyun's Instagram & Netflix

