'The Glory' actor Lee Do Hyun visiting Our Tampines Hub on May 13

Korean actor Lee Do Hyun will be visiting Singapore for the first time this month.
He is known for acting in dramas "The Glory", "18 Again", and "Sweet Home".
The 28-year-old will be at Our Tampines Hub on May 13 as part of the Korean Tourism Organisation's (KTO) Korea Travel Fair.
The fair runs from May 12 to 14.
What else to expect at the fair
Apart from seeing the actor at the fair, visitors can expect a host of other activities, including:
Cooking classes
Performances
Korean makeup classes
Exciting stuff.
