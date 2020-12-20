Back

Netflix's 'Sweet Home' is the scariest monster series we've seen in a long time

Damn.

Mandy How | December 20, 2020, 11:39 AM

We've only watched one episode out of 10, but we're already sufficiently compelled to write this review.

One of the latest Korean series to hit Netflix is "Sweet Home", a deft blend of horror and thriller that features monsters in the truest sense of the word.

Just one day after its release, the series has already reached rank #5 in Singapore.

The synopsis:

"Following the death of his family in an accident, loner Cha Hyun-soo moves to a new apartment. His quiet life is soon disturbed by strange incidents that start occurring in his new building. As people turn into monsters, Hyun-soo and other residents try to survive."

The show is based on the webtoon of the same name.

Another trivia is that it's directed by Lee Eung-bok, who has also worked on two other wildly popular series: "Goblins" and "Descendants of the Sun".

The show's preview on the home page already sets you on edge, and you'll continue find plenty of that in the first episode alone.

Things move fast too, and by the 25-minute mark, the epidemic has pretty much wormed its way into the apartment building.

For someone who watches zombie shows unflinchingly (I still am susceptible to jump scenes, unfortunately), the second-half of the episode was quite the heart-stopper.

The obvious CGI at some parts does detract a little from the horror, but we like that the monsters are clearly and unapologetically illustrated, unlike some movies where the creatures are left to your imagination (dkjbfksBirdBoxkjdbfks).

We'd say "Sweet Home" is a must-watch for now, and hope that the proceeding episodes will similarly succeed in making nervous wrecks out of us.

Top image via Netflix 

