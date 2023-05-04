Back

Jacky Cheung & Aaron Kwok sell out 9 & 2 concerts in S'pore respectively

Heavenly Kings indeed.

Lee Wei Lin | May 04, 2023, 01:48 AM

Events

Aaron Kwok and Jacky Cheung have sold out a total of 11 concerts in Singapore.

Tickets for their respective shows went on sale on May 2 and 3.

Kwok's two shows, which will be staged at the Resorts World Ballroom at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), are scheduled for June 3 to 4.

Cheung's nine shows — which will be held on July 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30 — are slated to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kwok and Cheung, along with Andy Lau and Leon Lai, are collectively known as the Four Heavenly Kings of the Cantopop scene as they were extremely popular among the Cantonese-speaking communities around the world in the 1990s.

From left: Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Jacky Cheung, Leon Lai. Photo from @leonlaifansclub on Instagram

Sold out in hours

According to RWS, tickets for both nights of Kwok's shows were snapped up within three hours of going on sale.

Tickets for the three additional nights of Cheung's concerts are likely to have been sold out in a similar time frame, as concert organisers Unusual Entertainment confirmed that seats were all sold two hours and 40 minutes after they went on sale.

Unusual Entertainment has also told fans to "stay tuned for further ticket updates".

Top photos from Unusual Entertainment & Resorts World Sentosa

