Back

Aaron Kwok performing in S'pore on June 3 & 4

Dui ni ai ai ai bu wan.

Lee Wei Lin | April 28, 2023, 10:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Aaron Kwok will be performing in Singapore on June 3 and 4 as part of his "Amazing Kode World Tour 2023".

The shows will be held at the Resorts World Ballroom at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

He kicked off the tour on Mar. 10 in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron (@aaronkwokxx)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron (@aaronkwokxx)

Ticket are priced from S$188 to S$398 (excluding booking fees), and will go on sale on SISTIC on May 2 at 12pm.

Top photos from Aaron Kwok's Instagram

Tiny rodent hitches free ride on East-West line MRT, commuters lift feet Kallang-Wave style

Just another passenger.

April 29, 2023, 11:59 AM

I tried 3 under 30-min kids’ recipes by Jamie Oliver using ‘Jamie Oliver by Tefal’ pans

You really must try his pancake recipe. Really, really.

April 29, 2023, 11:02 AM

The sister behind Chan Brothers, the travel agency chasing relevance amid changing travel trends

Lessons on Leadership: Everyone loves to travel, including Chan Guat Cheng, Executive Director at Chan Brothers travel agency.

April 29, 2023, 10:21 AM

Man warns about Telok Blangah footpath with sharp drop near viaduct exit, LTA seals it off 8 hours later

That was fast.

April 29, 2023, 03:38 AM

234 corruption reports made in S'pore in 2022, 6% decrease from 2021: CPIB

CPIB added that the conviction rate for corruption also rose to 99 per cent in 2022.

April 29, 2023, 02:21 AM

S'porean Raynold Tan, 25, juggled university thesis & lead role in BL drama

Hard work pays off.

April 28, 2023, 11:17 PM

NEA debunks widely circulated text message saying S'pore could see 40-50°C 'heatwave'

Wan le, wan le, wan le, BBQ le.

April 28, 2023, 10:35 PM

Tanjong Rhu Pau founder, 67, dies after contracting Covid-19 twice, sons to carry on trade

Condolences to the family.

April 28, 2023, 09:40 PM

Taiwan billionaire Terry Gou to stand for elections, says China won't attack if he is president

He said that China does not want war.

April 28, 2023, 09:36 PM

Man brings second-hand aircon back to Redhill flat, it explodes, neighbour's kids taken to hospital

He said his family was not well-off, but his daughter would get rashes if it got too warm.

April 28, 2023, 07:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.