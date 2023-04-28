Aaron Kwok performing in S'pore on June 3 & 4

Aaron Kwok will be performing in Singapore on June 3 and 4 as part of his "Amazing Kode World Tour 2023".

The shows will be held at the Resorts World Ballroom at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

He kicked off the tour on Mar. 10 in Las Vegas.

Ticket are priced from S$188 to S$398 (excluding booking fees), and will go on sale on SISTIC on May 2 at 12pm.

Top photos from Aaron Kwok's Instagram