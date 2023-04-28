Jacky Cheung adds 3 more S'pore shows on July 28-30 after selling out 6 nights

Jacky Cheung has added three more shows to the Singapore leg of his concert tour, bringing the total number of shows he will be staging here to nine.

The additional shows, which are part of his "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour", will be held from July 28 to 30 at the same venue, the Singapore Indoor Stadium (SIS).

As per the previously-announced shows, tickets are priced from S$168 to S$388, excluding the S$4 booking fee per ticket.

Here's the seating plan:

Tickets for the additional three shows will go on sale on May 3 at 12pm via:

Online: Ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Making history

The 61-year-old was slated to perform in Singapore for six nights — from July 14 to 16, and 21 to 23.

Tickets for all six nights went on sale on Apr. 26, and were snapped up within hours.

Cheung will become the first artiste to perform nine shows at the SIS in a single concert tour.

Word of caution to fans

The concert organiser, Unusual Entertainment, has also cautioned fans of the singer that Ticketmaster Singapore is the only official ticketing agent for the show. It also advised the public to refrain from buying tickets from unauthorised sellers or any third party websites in case of fraud.

Top photos from Unusual Entertainment