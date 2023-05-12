Back

S'pore feels like 40°C on May 12 afternoon

Sweating as I write this.

Syahindah Ishak | May 12, 2023, 02:47 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Temperatures have soared in Singapore lately.

On Friday (May 12) afternoon, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 35.6°C in Paya Lebar, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Other parts of the country recorded temperatures between 30.8°C to 34.9°C.

Despite this, Google Weather's report stated that it felt like 40°C at around the same time.

According to weather station brand AcuRite, the "feels like" temperature, which is not to be confused with the measurement of the actual temperature, relies on environmental data including ambient air temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed to determine how weather conditions feel to the bare skin.

For example, a day that is very humid may feel hotter than it really is outside.

May is one of the warmest months of the year

In its monthly weather forecast report, MSS stated that the first half of May 2023 will continue to be a warm and humid one for Singapore.

Daily maximum temperatures could reach 34°C on most afternoons.

On days with less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach as high as around 35°C, MSS said.

May is typically one of the warmest months of the year.

Related stories

Top images via Google Weather & Zheng Zhangxin.

S'pore influencer Melissa Koh gives birth to 3rd son

Her second passed away last month.

May 12, 2023, 06:51 PM

FAS acting president apologises for blunt comment following S'pore's 0-7 loss to M'sia in SEA Games

He was responding to a comment on his Instagram account.

May 12, 2023, 06:48 PM

Goh Chok Tong to step down as MAS Senior Advisor, Ravi Menon staying on as Managing Director

SM Goh has been a Senior Advisor to MAS since 2011.

May 12, 2023, 06:30 PM

Shanti Pereira snags 100m gold, 1st S'porean woman to win 100m & 200m gold at SEA Games

This is the first time she won gold for both the 100m and 200m category.

May 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

Glenn Yong attends same event as Blackpink's Jennie & BTS' Jungkook in Seoul

Successful fanboy.

May 12, 2023, 05:58 PM

Black Hyundai cuts across three lanes & hits motorcycle on TPE, riders sent to hospital

The collision sent the motorcyclist and passenger tumbling to the ground in a heavy fall.

May 12, 2023, 05:41 PM

Public trust in police is important says Shanmugam, as SPF unveils new counter drones, vehicles & community initiatives

Shanmugam pointed out that Singaporeans trust in the Police is amongst the highest globally.

May 12, 2023, 05:21 PM

Man in Thailand gets PM Prayuth to apparently sign his name in a 'Death Note' notebook

Woops.

May 12, 2023, 05:06 PM

StarHub now offering ultimate Sports Bundle with 12-month free broadband

Limited time only.

May 12, 2023, 04:55 PM

New 3-storey Woodleigh Mall has 24-hour Fairprice Finest, cafés & more

Cool.

May 12, 2023, 04:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.