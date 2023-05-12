S'pore feels like 40°C on May 12 afternoon

Temperatures have soared in Singapore lately.

On Friday (May 12) afternoon, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 35.6°C in Paya Lebar, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Other parts of the country recorded temperatures between 30.8°C to 34.9°C.

Despite this, Google Weather's report stated that it felt like 40°C at around the same time.

According to weather station brand AcuRite, the "feels like" temperature, which is not to be confused with the measurement of the actual temperature, relies on environmental data including ambient air temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed to determine how weather conditions feel to the bare skin.

For example, a day that is very humid may feel hotter than it really is outside.

May is one of the warmest months of the year

In its monthly weather forecast report, MSS stated that the first half of May 2023 will continue to be a warm and humid one for Singapore.

Daily maximum temperatures could reach 34°C on most afternoons.

On days with less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach as high as around 35°C, MSS said.

May is typically one of the warmest months of the year.

